ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Turkey

The Changing Role Of Non-Executive Directors Shakespeare Martineau In 1992, the Cadbury Report was the first major report on Corporate Governance published in the UK, sparking debate on the main functions and responsibilities of non-executive directors (NEDs)...

Directors Should Provide For Contingent Liabilities Mills & Reeve The directors of Avacade Ltd (Company) are to be disqualified as the court found that their conduct fell below the standard of probity and competence appropriate for the directors of the Company...

A Risky Business Appleby The recent case in June this year of Re Q [2021] JRC 166 has provided useful guidance as to the Royal Court's approach in relation to applications to set aside a trust on the grounds of mistake, where it is acknowledged that ...

Computable Contracts: Paving The Way For A Digital Insurance Industry? Mills & Reeve If you work in insurance, you'll know that Lloyds of London is an expensive place to do business. Its CEO, COO and Chairman have all emphasised their intention to drastically cut costs to ...

Another Attempt To Re-write History: The Limits Of Jersey's Remedies For Mistake Carey Olsen Last year, we reported on the important decision of the Royal Court of Jersey in April 2020 in Re Grundy [2020] JRC 071, which case our firm presented to the Royal Court and which demonstrated...