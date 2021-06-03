ARTICLE

There are certain periods and deadlines stipulated in the Law on Regulation of Electronic Commerce no 6563 (E-commercial Law) for Message Management System (IYS) registration according to the official announcement made by the Ministry of Trade on 30.11.2020. According to the official announcement, for service providers with commercial electronic message approvals of over 150 thousand, the deadline of submitting confirmations has been postponed to 31 December 2020; for service providers with commercial electronic message approvals of 150 thousand or less, the deadline for submitting confirmations has been postponed to 31 May 2021. The deadlines which were determined with the announcement is not postponed and the deadline for registration has been finalized hereof.

What Are the Points to Be Considered by The Service Provider as Of This Deadline?

The obligation of service providers is to always keep the IYS logs up to date in line with their current status. In case of a change in their list of the recipient, service providers must complete the updates on IYS logs within 3 days at the latest.

