ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Employment and HR from Turkey

Can An Employer Rely On An Anonymous Witness? Knights The evidence of witnesses is often crucial to an investigation, particularly in cases of misconduct. A common problem faced by employers is the situation where the witness...

COVID-19, Health And Safety And Dismissal Reed Smith (Worldwide) COVID-19 has thrown up numerous and multi-varied concerns for employers and employees alike.

Flexible Working And The Right To Ask: A Guide For Employers In The UK lus Laboris This article summarises the right to ask for flexible working in the UK and explains how discrimination law applies in this context.

Employment Law Bulletin - April 2021 Wrigleys Solicitors The Government's staged plan to lift Covid-19 restrictions has now moved to step 2, meaning that non-essential retail, personal care businesses, public buildings, most outdoor attractions ...

EU Whistleblowing Directive TMF Group BV Implementing the new EU whistleblowing directive throughout organisations across all the bloc's member states poses a huge challenge.