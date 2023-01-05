The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Principles and Rules to be Applied in Retail Trade ("Regulation") issued by the Ministry of Trade has been published in the Official Gazette dated 07/12/2022 and numbered 32036.

With the Regulation, Article 12/Ç has been added to the Regulation on Principles and Rules to be Applied in Retail Trade published in the Official Gazette dated 6/8/2016 and numbered 29793.

Article 12/Ç titled "Data Sharing" is as follows:

To develop policies for conducting retail trade according to effective and sustainable competition conditions, to enlighten the public and to enable consumers to make price comparisons, chain stores engaged in the sale of fast-moving consumer goods in the food retail sector and having more than two hundred branches are obliged to transfer the data on the products they offer for sale and their branches to the system determined by the Ministry. These data may be shared with relevant institutions, organizations and the public. The procedures and principles of data transfer shall be determined by the Ministry and notified to the relevant chain stores.

The Regulation imposes an obligation on chain stores with more than two hundred branches, which are engaged in the sale of fast-moving consumer goods that may deteriorate within thirty days from the date of production and therefore may pose a danger to human health, to transfer the data on the products they offer for sale and their branches to the system determined by the Ministry.

You can access the full Turkish text of the regulation from the link below.

https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2022/12/20221207-1.htm

