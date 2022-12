ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Consumer Protection from Turkey

Updates From The FCA – Looking To 2023 BCL Solicitors LLP There has been a flurry of activity in recent months from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), with new duties and obligations on regulated firms and individuals on the horizon.

When Cross Border Practitioners Can Get Around Brexit (and When They Can't): Cooper v Freedom Travel Group And Bank Of Scotland (Halifax) [2022] EWCA Civ 1557 Deka Chambers On 31st December 2020, the UK-EU transition period ended. This meant that the recast Brussels Convention ceased to apply.

UKCA Marking Deadline Delayed By Two Years Norton Rose Fulbright The Government announced last week that businesses will be given an additional two years to apply the UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking to their products.

What You Need To Know About The EU's Proposed General Product Safety Regulation Logan & Partners When the current EU General Product Safety Directive was defined in 2001, e-commerce platforms were just emerging in the European Union (EU).

The Dekagram 28th November 2022 Deka Chambers Following the collapse of Thomas Cook we brought a number of claims under s.75 of the Consumer Credit Act 1974 against credit card suppliers in relation to the tour operator's alleged breach of contract.