Radical Reform Of EU Product Liability Laws: Long-awaited Proposals Published Cooley LLP The PLD establishes a framework for strict liability for defective products across the EU, meaning claimants do not need to establish fault to claim successfully.

European Commission Proposes New Liability Rules On Products And AI Jones Day On September 28, 2022, the European Commission published two proposals—the Revised Product Liability Directive and the AI Liability Directive—aimed at adapting liability rules to the green and digital transition...

Green Light For The Digital Services Act William Fry On 4 October 2022, the Digital Services Act (DSA) was formally adopted by the European Council, following the European Parliament's adoption in July.

Mesafeli Sözleşmeler Yönetmeliği'nde Önemli Değişiklikler - EK Değişiklik Yazicioglu Attorney At Law 23 Ağustos 2022 tarihinde Resmî Gazetede yayımlanan değişiklik yönetmeliği ile Mesafeli Sözleşmeler Yönetmeliğinde ("Yönetmelik") birçok önemli konuda değişiklik yapıldı.

How To Distinguish Defects Of The Goods Or Lack Of Promised Qualities From The Sale Of An Aliud Pro Alio Macchi di Cellere Gangemi It is not always easy to distinguish between the sale of a faulty product and the sale of aliud pro alio. Recently the Italian Supreme Court has clarified some aspects of the issue...