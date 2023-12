ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Turkey

The Dekagram: 11th December 2023 Deka Chambers This week's Dekagram focusses on the European Commission's proposals for reforming the Package Travel Directive from which the UK's Package...

Ensuring Compliance With New Foreign Subsidy Rules For EU And Non-EU Companies Mayer Brown Over the past few months, a new regime tackling foreign subsidies has begun to take effect in the European Union. The EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation ("FSR")...

Constructing Renewables: 2023 Highlights And Lookahead Herbert Smith Freehills 2023 has been another challenging year for the renewable energy sector, with the construction of renewable energy projects continuing to be impacted by macroeconomic issues...

2024 Minimum Capital Amounts For Joint-Stock And Limited Liability Companies In Turkey Pi Legal Consultancy Minimum Capital Amounts for Joint-Stock and Limited Liability Companies in Turkey has been newly updated for and beyond 2024 in Turkey.

Our New Arrival: The Procurement Act Is Born Herbert Smith Freehills Almost 18 months after it was laid before Parliament in May last year, the Procurement Bill finally received Royal Assent on 26 October and thereby became the Procurement Act 2023...