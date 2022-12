ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Turkey

Privacy, Transparency, Money Laundering And Terrorism: Big Changes To The Register Of Beneficial Ownership Ogier Despite changes to the general public's access to the Register of Beneficial Ownership ("RBO"), the requirement to register the beneficial owners of Ireland...

Public Access To The Ultimate Beneficial Ownership ("UBO") Register Is Held Invalid Keane Vgenopoulou & Associates LLC The UBO Register is a product of the fourth anti-money laundering Directive (MLD 4)1 and the fifth anti-money laundering Directive (MLD 5)2 as part of the EU's legislative programme...

Administrative Court Gives Strong Guidance On The Duty Of Candour Following Failure To Provide Accurate Instructions To Legal Team Herbert Smith Freehills The Administrative Court has emphasised the importance of the duty of candour in judicial review proceedings, and found a breach of that duty by the Secretary of State in R. (on the application of HM) v Secretary of State for the Home Department [2022] EWHC 2729 (Admin).

Economics Weekly Alert 40/2022 KPMG in Cyprus Το Τμήμα Εφόρου Εταιρειών και Διανοητικής Ιδιοκτησίας ανακοινώνει ότι στη βάση σχετικής Απόφα

Subsoil Use Contracts For "Complex" Projects GRATA International On 24 November 2022 Senate of the RoK Parliament has approved draft amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Subsoil and Subsoil Use...