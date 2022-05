ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Government, Public Sector from Turkey

Know Your Obligations: "All Reasonable Endeavours", "Good Faith" And "Mutual Benefit" Clauses W Legal Commercial parties want certainty in their dealings. The recent High Court case of Brooke Homes (Bicester) Ltd v Portfolio Property Partners Ltd ought to make commercial parties...

UK Home Office Review Of DBS Announced Withers LLP On 24 February 2022, Safeguarding Minister Rachel Maclean announced a Home Office review of the disclosure and barring scheme. The review comes as part of the government's strategy to...

What's Going On? Stories Of Liverpool FC And Refugees PDT Solicitors One of the joys of working with clients is that you get to hear their stories. I am a great believer in the value of the story as a gateway to learning and creating relationships.

Landmark Ruling On The WTO National Security Exception Herbert Smith Freehills In a landmark decision concerning Ukraine's complaint against Russia's transit restrictions, a WTO Panel has ruled for the first time on the nature of the GATT national security exception

The Invasion Of Ukraine And Investment Arbitration- The Doctrine Of Force Majeure OBLIN Attorneys at Law LLP Chapter V of the Articles on the Responsibility of States for Internationally Wrongful Acts (ARS) codifies the circumstances precluding the wrongfulness of a state's measures...