Turkey Added To Global Financial Watchdog's Grey List CETINKAYA The Financial Action Task Force ("FATF") has placed Turkey onto its list of countries subject to increased monitoring, the so-called "grey list". Turkey was added alongside 22 other jurisdictions, for strategic deficiencies in its regime to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing.