Norton Rose Fulbright and Pekin Bayar Mizrahi Compliance Quarterly
As businesses focus on technological transformation, rapid regulatory change, data complexity and unforeseen crises, among many other areas, compliance rules are constantly evolving to keep pace with change.
In this second issue of our Compliance Quarterly, we continue to inform our clients about the global and local compliance rules and regulations which impact Turkish businesses. We highlight legal developments taking place in Turkey and in major jurisdictions where Turkish entities operate, including the US, EMEA and China, drawing on the knowledge of lawyers in the Norton Rose Fulbright offices around the world.
Our readers will once again find useful information on a range of areas, including data governance and cyber security; environmental, social and governance; health regulations and employment; competition and antitrust; capital markets and numerous others.
We hope that you find the information in this second issue of the Compliance Quarterly useful for your business and please contact us with any questions you may have about the topics covered in this issue.
DATA PROTECTION / DATA PRIVACY
EUROPE
- Two new horizontal regulations from the European Union: ready for examination
TURKEY
- Turkish Constitutional Court's decision on workshift hours' tracking via fingerprint
- New guideline on loyalty programs from the Turkish Data Protection Agency
- Guideline on usage of cookies from the Data Protection Agency of Turkey
- New guideline on Banking Sector Best Practices in Personal Data Protection
- Turkish Data Protection Authority's decision on processing of hand geometry data
- Turkish Personal Data Protection Board's draft guideline on genetic data
ENVIRONMENTAL SOCIAL GOVERNANCE GLOBAL
- Sustainability-linked loans: Practical observations and thoughts
- Circular economy: New consumer rights and a ban on green washing
- Stimulating the use of and demand for green hydrogen in Europe
- Carbon capture: Key terms in negotiations
TURKEY
- Turkey's action plan for compliance with the European Green Deal
- Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority : empowered to determine Turkish Sustainability Reporting
- Obligation for certain listed companies to use the new Sustainability Compliance Reporting Template of the Capital Markets Board
- New Regulation on Green Certificate for Buildings and Developments
- Principle Decision on the Conditions of Protection and Use of Natural Protected Areas in Turkey
- New establishment: National Sustainability Development Coordination Agency of Turkey
- New Regulation on the Environmental Impact Assessment: first revision since 2014
