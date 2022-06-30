ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Norton Rose Fulbright and Pekin Bayar Mizrahi launch Compliance Quarterly

As businesses focus on technological transformation, rapid regulatory change, data complexity and unforeseen crises, among many other areas, compliance regulations are constantly evolving to keep pace with change.

This new publication aims to help our clients stay informed about laws and regulations on compliance which impact businesses in Turkey. We highlight legal developments taking place in Turkey and in other major jurisdictions where Turkish entities operate, including the US, EMEA and China.

Readers will be able to stay up-to-date on a range of areas, including data governance and cybersecurity; environmental, social and governance; health regulations and employment; competition and antitrust; capital markets and numerous others.

We hope that Compliance Quarterly is useful to you and please contact us with any questions you may have about the topics covered.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.