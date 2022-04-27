The regulation amending the Regulation on the Implementation of the Coastal Law ("Regulation") entered into force after being published in the Official Gazette dated 16 April 2022 and numbered 31811. The Regulation introduces a new provision for revision of an approved shore edge line will be possible.

What does the Regulation say?

The Regulation on the Implementation of the Coastal Law sets the procedures and principles regarding the identification of the shore lines. As per the Regulation, shore lines that have already been approved can only be changed in certain exceptional cases.

By the amendment set forth in the Regulation, an additional exception has been provided, which allows for a new Governorship examination of the shore edge lines that have already been approved with regard to their coastal characteristics. For the implementation of this exception, the relevant coastal area must comply with either of the following criteria:

A state treasury property that is not a residential area and is not subject to any registration cancellation lawsuit;

A coastal area that is declared a culture and tourism preservation and development zone and/or a tourism center that has been subject to final allocation, final permission and/or a right of construction and has constructions with a tourism establishment certificate, in accordance with the Tourism Incentive Law No. 2634.

Conclusion:

The new provision introduces the possibility of re-determining the shore edge lines in coastal areas owned by treasury or where tourism facilities are located, on the condition that this process is based on scientific and technical grounds.

