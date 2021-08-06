New Development

The Regulation on Amendment of the Regulation on Workplace Opening and Operation License ("Regulation") was published in the Official Gazette No. 31553 on 30 July 2021. The amendment extend the compliance period for certain types of workplaces.

What's New?

The deadline for compliance with license, equipment or machine maintenance requirements for (i) outdoor and indoor playgrounds, entertainment, water, sports and adventure parks and lifts, (ii) workplaces engaged in real estate trade, and (iii) certain workplaces in the non-sanitary class, including those in the field of energy industry has been extended from 31 July 2021 to 31 July 2022.

Conclusion

The amendments to the Regulation extended the deadline for regulatory compliance for certain workplaces. In this regard, all relevant workplaces must carefully review the requirements under the Regulation and take the necessary steps to ensure compliance before the deadline.

