In this episode we discuss:
- How to define a third party from a business and compliance perspective.
- A chain is as strong as its weakest link. Why third-party risk management is important for vendor life-cycle management.
- Local and extraterritorial regulations.
- How anti-bribery and anti-corruption risks undermine the reputation and sustainability of corporations?
- Data privacy compliance programs and information security risks.
- How are third parties regulated in Turkey?
- Effective training and communications to mitigate third-party risks.
- Why the tone from the top & middle management is required to achieve an effective compliance program?
- Having the best possible working relationship with your employees and third parties
- Effective ways of working with compliance consultants
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.