In this episode we discuss:

  • How to define a third party from a business and compliance perspective.
  • A chain is as strong as its weakest link. Why third-party risk management is important for vendor life-cycle management.
  • Local and extraterritorial regulations.
  • How anti-bribery and anti-corruption risks undermine the reputation and sustainability of corporations?
  • Data privacy compliance programs and information security risks.
  • How are third parties regulated in Turkey?
  • Effective training and communications to mitigate third-party risks.
  • Why the tone from the top & middle management is required to achieve an effective compliance program?
  • Having the best possible working relationship with your employees and third parties
  • Effective ways of working with compliance consultants

