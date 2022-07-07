Turkey:
Banking Regulatory And Supervisory Authority Determined The Risk Weight Of Derivative Transactions Carried Out With Non-Residents
07 July 2022
LBF Partners
With its decision dated June 23, 2022 and numbered 10248
("Decision"), the Banking Regulatory and
Supervisory Authority ("BRSA")
introduced regulations for residents in Turkey (except the banks
and financial institutions) that carry out derivative transactions
with non-residents.
In accordance with the Decision, it is decided to apply a risk
weighting of 500%, regardless of the method used to calculate the
amount subject to credit risk, the credit risk mitigation
techniques, credit ratings and real estate mortgages, for the
calculation of the capital adequacy ratio for Turkish lira and
foreign currency commercial cash loans to be made available after
June 23, 2022 to residents in Turkey, other than the banks and
financial institutions, in case those residents carry out
derivative transactions with non-residents after June 23, 2022.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
