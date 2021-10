ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

What Happens To My Personal Pension Pot Upon My Death? Albert Goodman A common misconception with pensions is that they cease to exist on death. However, when you die, your personal pension scheme could provide benefits to your financial dependents or your estate.

Cyprus Mini Managers Of Alternative Investment Funds Antoniou McCollum & Co. Sub-thresholds alternative investment fund managers (AIFM) are possible under Cyprus law. A sub-threshold AIFM (Mini Manager) can manage the following...

Asset Management & Investment Funds Update October 2021 William Fry Welcome to our Asset Management & Investment Funds October 2021 update. If you have any queries in relation to these matters please contact any of our Asset Management & Investment Funds Partners...

Regulation Round Up Proskauer Rose LLP Welcome to the Regulation Round Up, a regular bulletin highlighting the latest developments in UK and EU financial services regulation.

The Economic Substance Requirements For Jersey Partnerships - 08/10/2021 Ogier The existing Economic Substance legislation applies to companies tax resident in Jersey.