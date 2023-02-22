ARTICLE

Turkey: Turkey Introduces New Rules On The Use Of Geographic Data (Podcast)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from Turkey

NewGround Law Seminar 28 juni 2022: Duurzaamheidsambities in het vastgoed NewGround Law B.V. Op 28 juni 2022 organiseert NewGround law het seminar Duurzaamheidsambities in het vastgoed. De specialisten van NewGround Law nemen u mee langs vier urgente thema's in de duurzaamheidstransitie in de gebouwde omgeving.

Nature Conservation Act Approved After Heated Debate Castren & Snellman Attorneys Parliament approved the new Nature Conservation Act on 13 December 2022. It will enter into force on 1 June 2023, replacing the old Nature Conservation Act (1096/1996)...

The Six Key Challenges Of Building Your ESG Capability – You're Not Starting From Zero Baringa Partners Financial institutions are uniquely positioned to use their influence to drive truly sustainable outcomes for themselves, the planet and society.

Building Climate Risk Into Every Bit Of A Bank's Business Baringa Partners In 2020, the Financial Conduct Authority laid down a challenge to the UK's big businesses: measure the climate risks of your operations, and tell us what you're going to do about them.

Amendments To The Packaging Waste Legislation Schoenherr Attorneys at Law New amendments to the packaging waste legislation were promulgated in the 100th issue of the Bulgarian State Gazette dated 16 December 2022. The amendments are in the Ordinance on Packaging...