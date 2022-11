ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from Turkey

Tomorrow's World: How Generation Z Is Driving Organisational Change Gowling WLG There is a growing expectation on businesses to take meaningful action in the face of mounting global social and environmental challenges.

Recent Court Of Appeal Guidance On Damages For Breach Of Warranty And Deceit Norton Rose Fulbright In the context of a share sale, the Court of Appeal in MDW Holdings Ltd v Norvill & Ors [2022] EWCA Civ 883 confirmed that a defendant cannot usually reduce its liability for breach of warranty...

It's Only "Greenwashing" If You Don't Mean It MJ Hudson ESG matters for a lot of reasons. One of the most important is simply that it matters to the investors that allocate the money. It's their capital and it's important to them that it be invested responsibly.

Sustainable Finance Insights Series - 17 | Fossil Gas And Nuclear Activities Are Considered Aligned With The Taxonomy Regulation – What Are The Ramifications? BSP The Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2022/1214 of 9 March 2022[1] ("Nuclear and Gas Regulation") was published on 15 July 2022 after finally being approved...

Communicating Effective ESG Performance – Lessons For The Automotive Sector AlixPartners While automotive players face increasing pressure from governments and regulators over their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) performance...