ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from European Union

The UK's CMA Publishes Guidance On Environmental Claims Used In Advertising Mayer Brown As interest in, and demand for, sustainable goods and services continue to increase rapidly, so too has the volume of statements, assertions and claims...

Principles Of International Environmental Law And Effects Of Electric Vehicle Kavlak Law Firm In this article, it is examined the international principles of environmental law briefly and the impact and benefits of electric vehicles on environmental law.

In-House Counsel's Guide To Cop26 - ThinkHouse Gowling WLG In November 2021 the UK will host COP26, the UN's international climate summit. More than 190 world leaders will arrive in Scotland, along with tens of thousands of negotiators, government representatives...

Spotlight On COP26: The Significance Of Innovation In Tackling Climate Change Mathys & Squire The United Nations' 26th Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of the Parties (COP26) will run from 31 October – 12 November 2021 in Glasgow.

M&C Reacts: UK Net Zero Research And Innovation Framework Marks & Clerk Coming a week before the UN COP26 conference in Glasgow, and produced under the guidance of the Net Zero Innovation Board, the framework sets out research and innovation priority areas...