"The Law Regarding the Approval of the Paris Agreement" which was published in the Official Gazette dated 7 October 2021 and numbered 31621 entered into force.

Paris Climate Agreement (the "Agreement") is an international treaty within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (the "UN Convention") dealing with the mitigation, adaptation and financing of climate change. The Agreement was signed by Turkey on 22 April 2016.

The significance of the ratification of the Agreement by the Turkish Parliament is that Turkey will become more effective with respect to the global climate crisis in accordance with the targets of the Agreement. As of October 2021, 192 members of the UN Convention are parties to the Agreement.

What are the main targets of the Agreement?

The targets of the Agreement may be summarized as follows:

Development of the implementation of the UN Convention in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication,

Limiting the global temperature increase to 2 degrees Celsius compared to the "preindustrial period" of the years, and to continue the global effort to limit this increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius,

Improving the climate resistance and adaptation capability against the negative effects of climate change; lowering greenhouse gas emissions produced by human activities, but in the meantime, protecting food production from getting harmed.

Stabilizing the financial flow for the low emission and climate persistence development.

Green Deal Action Plan

The Green Deal declared by the European Union ("EU") in December 2019 sets further targets in addition to the ones provided under the Agreement with the aim to make Europe carbon neutral by 2050 and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% compared to the 1990 levels by 2030.

Following the declaration of the Green Deal, the Turkish Republic Ministry of Trade released an action plan for compliance with the Green Deal, which mainly provides the following targets:

Enabling green investment through green financing,

Allocating 1 GW capacity per each year until 2027 for new solar and wind power plants,

Usage of a cleaner energy supply model,

Transmission for an internationally competitive, sustainable, efficient and technological farming policy,

Transforming to a sustainable and intelligent transportation system, and

Harmonization with the EU's environmental regulations.

Conclusion

The ratification of the Agreement clears the path for Turkey to initiate taking effective steps in relation to fulfilling its obligations with respect to the global climate crisis and to achieve its goals in accordance with the Agreement and the Green Deal Action Plan.

"Paris Anlaşmasının Onaylanmasının Uygun Bulunduğuna Dair Kanun" 7 Ekim 2021 tarihli ve 31621 sayılı Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanarak yürürlüğe girmiştir.

Paris İklim Anlaşması ("Anlaşma"), Birleşmiş Milletler İklim Değişikliği Çerçeve Sözleşmesi ("BM Sözleşmesi") kapsamında iklim değişikliğinin azaltılması, adaptasyonu ve finansmanı hakkında uluslararası bir anlaşmadır. Söz konusu Anlaşma, Türkiye tarafından 22 Nisan 2016 tarihinde imzalanmıştır.

Anlaşma'nın 7 Ekim 2021 itibariyle yürürlüğe girmesi, Türkiye'nin, Anlaşma'nın amaçları doğrultusunda küresel iklim krizine ilişkin daha etkin bir pozisyona sahip olmasını sağlayacak olması açısından önem taşımaktadır. Ekim 2021 tarihi itibariyle, BM Sözleşmesi'nin 192 üyesi Anlaşma'ya taraftır.

Anlaşma ile Hedeflenen Nedir?

Anlaşma'nın hedefleri şu şekilde özetlenebilir:

Sürdürülebilir kalkınma ve yoksulluğun ortadan kaldırılması bağlamında BM Sözleşmesi'nin uygulamasının geliştirilmesi,

Küresel ortalama sıcaklık artışının sanayileşme öncesi döneme göre 2°C altında tutulması; ilave olarak ise bu artışın 1,5°C'nin altında tutulmasına yönelik küresel çabaların sürdürülmesi, İklim değişikliğinin olumsuz etkilerine karşı uyum kabiliyetinin ve iklim direncinin arttırılması; düşük sera gazı emisyonlu kalkınmanın temin edilmesi ve bunlar gerçekleştirilirken, gıda üretiminin zarar görmemesi,

Düşük emisyonlu ve iklim dirençli kalkınma yolunda finans akışının istikrarlı hale getirilmesi.

Yeşil Mutabakat Eylem Planı

Avrupa Birliği ("AB") tarafından Aralık 2019'da açıklanan Yeşil Mutabakat, Anlaşma hedeflerine ek hedefler öngörerek, Avrupa'nın 2050 yılına kadar karbon nötr hale getirilmesini ve 2030 yılına kadar net sera gazı emisyonlarının 1990 seviyesine kıyasla %55 oranında azaltılmasını amaçlamaktadır.

Yeşil Mutabakat'ın açıklanmasını takiben, Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Ticaret Bakanlığı tarafından aşağıdaki hedefleri içeren Yeşil Mutabakat eylem planı yayımlanmıştır:

Yeşil finansman yoluyla yeşil yatırımı etkin kılmak,

Güneş ve rüzgâr gücüne dayalı üretim için 2027 yılına kadar her sene 1 GW kapasite tahsis etmek,

Daha temiz bir enerji tedarik modeli kullanmak,

Uluslararası düzeyde rekabetçi, sürdürülebilir, verimli ve teknolojik bir tarım politikasına geçiş,

Sürdürülebilir ve akıllı ulaşım sistemine geçiş ve

AB'nin çevre düzenlemeleriyle uyum sağlamak.

Sonuç

Türkiye'nin Anlaşma'yı onaylamasıyla birlikte, global çaptaki iklim krizinin önüne geçilmesi bakımından gerekli önlemlerin alınması noktasında Türkiye'nin de üzerine düşen görevi yerine getirmek için etkin adımlar atması ve gere Anlaşma gerekse Yeşil Mutabakat Eylem Planı doğrultusunda hedeflerini yerine getirmesinin önü açılmıştır.

