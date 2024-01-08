Dear Sirs ,

We would like to inform you of the new pollution fine tariffs applicable as of 1st January 2024. The new tariff has been published on 25 November 2023 in the Official Gazette and fine rates has been increased by 58,46%.

Pollution fines are divided in four categories: A, B, C and D.

Category A: Pollution from tankers discharging petroleum products and derivatives (raw petroleum, fuel oil, bilge, oil mud, refined product oil waste etc.)

Up to 1,000 (inclusive) GT 3,184.81 TL per unit GT Between 1,000 and 5,000 (inclusive) GT An additional 796.23 TL per unit GT Over 5,000 GT An additional 79.59 TL per unit GT

Category B: Pollution from dirty ballast discharged to sea by tankers

Up to 1,000 (inclusive) GT 580.25 TL per unit GT Between 1,000 and 5,000 (inclusive) GT An additional 115.76 TL per unit GT Over 5,000 GT An additional 18.37 TL per unit GT

Category C: Pollution from ships and other sea vehicles that release petroleum/ petroleum derivatives (bilge, oil mud, freight mud, fuel oil, oil waste or dirty ballast, etc.)

Up to 1,000 (inclusive) GT 1,592.40 TL per unit GT Between 1,000 and 5,000 (inclusive) GT An additional 318.49 TL per unit GT Over 5,000 GT An additional 79.59 TL per unit GT

Category D: Pollution from garbage and sewage discharged to sea by ships, tankers or other sea vessels

Vessels Up to 1,000 (inclusive) GT 796.29 TL per unit GT Vessels Between 1,000 and 5,000 (inclusive) GT An additional 159.25 TL per unit GT Vessels Over 5,000 GT An additional 18.37 TL per unit GT

Fixed fine amounts for the vessels up to 150 GT

Vessels up to 18 (inclusive) GT 17,661.00 TL Vessels between 18 and 50 GT 35,325.00 TL Vessels between 50 and 100 GT 70,650.00 TL Vessels between 100 and 150 GT 105,976.00 TL

Fines for Sulphur Content of Bunkers;

Authorities integrated Pollution fines for the vessels which is not comply with the IMO 2022

Sulphur Cap.

New fine tariff ;

Vessels up to 1,000 (inclusive) GT 706,051.00 TL per GT unit Vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 (inclusive) GT An additional 88,031.00 TL per GT unit Vessels over 5,000 GT An additional 17,067.00 TL per GT unit

An objection can be raised against the fine before the respective courts within 30 days as of the date of the service of the fine.

If it is decided to settle the fine, 25% discount will be applied if the fine is paid within 30 days as of the date of the service of the fine.

Recommendations

De-ballasting operations should be avoided unless the ballast water was checked and confirmed to be

All overboard discharge valves should be closed and secured/sealed in closed

All deck scuppers should be plugged and any gaps in the fish plate surrounding the deck should be closed.

Hose test of hatch covers, hydrostatic test of deck pipes/hoses or other equipment should not be performed.

The washing of decks and superstructures should be

Treated water from the sewage system and grey water should be transferred to a holding tank and should not be discharged until the vessel is outside Turkish

Cargo residues, cargo space cleaning residues, all garbage and other substances should not be disposed in Turkish

The vessel's hull should not be scrapped, chipped or painted while alongside the pier or at

While the vessel is at the shipyard or in dry dock, even if the pollution is caused by the negligence of the shipyard, its employees, or agents, the ship may be held vicariously liable for the pollution fine. Therefore, the crew members should exercise care, and they should immediately protest in writing to the shipyard where they believe pollution took place.

