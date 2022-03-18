ARTICLE

Turkey has taken a further step towards finalizing its accession to the Protocol of 1988 relating to the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea 1947 (“1988 Protocol”).

The 1988 Protocol was introduced by the International Conference on the Harmonized System of Survey and Certification and has brought important amendments to SOLAS by harmonizing the rules on the survey and certification systems under SOLAS, the International Convention on Load Lines 1966 (1966 Load Lines Convention) and the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships 1973 as modified by the Protocol of 1978 (MARPOL 73/78).

Turkey is party to the former Protocol of 1978 but once the accession process is completed, the 1978 Protocol will be replaced by the 1988 Protocol. The English and Turkish texts of the 1988 Protocol were recently published in the Official Gazette of the Republic of Turkey together with the requisite Presidential Decree. The only step remaining for Turkey to complete its accession is to deposit the instrument of accession to the Secretary General of the IMO which will take effect three months after the date of deposit.

