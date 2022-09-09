On 23.06.2022, European Parliament gave its consent to the accession of the European Union to the Convention of 2 July 2019 on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in Civil or Commercial Matters (the "Convention").

The European Union states are bound by the Convention, that will enter into force as of 01.09.2023, as a result of the accession by the European Union. Ukraine has signed and ratified the Convention and accordingly it will also enter into force on 01.09.2023 for Ukraine. Costa Rica, Israel, Russian Federation, United States of America and Uruguay have also signed the Convention.

The Convention aims to establish a common framework for the global circulation of judgments in civil or commercial matters. In the Explanatory Statement, the European Parliament describes the Convention as an instrument of outmost importance for European citizens and businesses.

Turkey has not yet signed the Convention.

