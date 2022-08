ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Turkey

Court Of Appeal Considers Iniquity Exception To Privilege Herbert Smith Freehills The Court of Appeal has upheld a High Court decision (considered here) which found that parties will not necessarily be prevented from maintaining privilege in all cases...

Case Law Updates - July 2022 Barton Legal The parties engaged in an adjudication, in which the adjudicator found the Claimant was owed around £2,204,217.13 (on 17 January 2022).

Court Of Appeal Interprets Settlement Agreement As Releasing Party's Own Affiliates, Including Former Administrators And Their Solicitors Herbert Smith Freehills The Court of Appeal has held that a settlement agreement between a bank and a group of companies which included releases of the parties' affiliates prevented the companies...

Cypriot Case Of NDK KO'D By English Commercial Court: The Fiona Trust Principle Prevails Once Again Herbert Smith Freehills In NDK Ltd v HUO Holding Ltd and another [2022] EWHC 1682 (Comm), the English Commercial Court rejected a section 67 challenge brought by NDK in respect of an LCIA award which had...

Landmark Arbitration Award Under The UK Coronavirus Commercial Rent Arrears Scheme Herbert Smith Freehills Rent arrears at a retailer's HQ are not a protected rent debt: landmark arbitration award under the UK Coronavirus Commercial Rent Arrears scheme as deadline looms closer...