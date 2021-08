ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Turkey

Arbitration And Summary Proceedings: What's The Rush? NautaDutilh Avocats Luxembourg In a judgment of 10 February 2021, the Luxembourg Court of Appeal revisited the relationship between arbitration and the role of the national courts in summary proceedings.

UK Appeals Court Declares That Deliveroo Riders Are Not Workers Webber Wentzel ​​​The UK Court of Appeal judgment that Deliveroo riders are not workers appears to contradict a UK Supreme Court judgment that Uber drivers are workers, but Deliveroo riders do not have to make deliveries personally...

Solicitors Struck Off In Dubious Investment Scheme Astraea Group James Ramsden QC, acting for the Solicitors Regulation Authority, secured the conviction for professional misconduct of Margaret & Patrick Hetherington after a six day hearing...

Triple Point v PTT: UK Supreme Court Also Interprets A Contractual Cap On Liability Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP The UK Supreme Court recently handed down a highly anticipated judgment on the interpretation of clauses which pertain to liquidated damages and limitations on a contractor's liability for damages.

Latest Aggregation Decision Fenchurch Law In what will be a relief both to the victims of dishonest solicitor Linda Box (pictured, and christened by the press the "Gangsta Granny") and to her innocent partners in the former firm...