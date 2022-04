ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

Ein Jahr Offenlegungs-VO: Lessons Learned Dorda Rechtsanwälte GmbH Vor rund einem Jahr, am 10.3.2021, trat die Offenlegungs-VO in Kraft. Die Offenlegungs-VO war ein Game-Changer

Eyes On ESG: ESG Deadlines For 2022 (Video) Arendt & Medernach Sustainable finance is a rapidly evolving area that has kept the industry extremely busy over the last few years.

Banking Regulation 2019 Baer & Karrer In the aftermath of the financial crisis of 2008/2009, Switzerland launched a massive overhaul of its financial regulations.

The New MFSA Banking Rule 24 On Internal Governance Finance Malta Through a circular issued on the 7 January 2022, the MFSA advised that Banking Rules BR/01, BR/12, BR/14[, BR/15 and BR/21 had been revised primarily to transpose Directive (EU) 2019/878 of the European Parliament and …

Continent 8 Technologies Achieves AWS Advanced Tier Status Finance Malta Continent 8 Technologies has strengthened its position as the leading cloud and connectivity provider to the global gambling industry having been approved as an ...