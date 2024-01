REKABET KURUMU – Kartellerin Ortaya Çıkarılması Amacıyla Aktif İşbirliği Yapılmasına İlişkin Yeni Yönetmelik Resmi Gazete'de Yayımlandı

ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Antitrust/Competition Law from Turkey

Let's Talk Antitrust: UK Merger Control Reforms (Video) Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong A number of important changes to the UK merger control regime are proposed that parties doing deals in 2024 should know about. Senior leaders from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA)...

Competition Appeal Threatens Apple Preiskel & Co It was announced on the 30th October that the Court of Appeal would uphold the CMA's right to investigate ‘mobile ecosystems'. This ruling overturns the Competition Appeal Tribunal's (‘CAT's')...

Predictions For UK Developments In 2024 From Our Competition, Regulation And Trade Team (Part 2) Herbert Smith Freehills Lawyers in our Competition, Regulation and Trade practice have come together to predict what's on the horizon in the competition space in the UK and beyond in 2024...

The Digital Markets, Competition And Consumers Bill: Issues And Proposals Preiskel & Co On Monday 20 November, the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers bill ("DMCC Bill") was presented before the Commons for report stage and third reading...

Exclusive Distribution Agreement Under Turkish Law And Its Assessment Under Competition Law Cetin Attorney Partnership While exclusive distribution contracts are not controlled by laws or rules with the law of made by a government, they are noticeable legal documents of the commercial life and take a part of competition practice law within its feature of exclusive right to sell.