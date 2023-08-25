ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Bundeskartellamt announced that it initiated a cartel investigation against Deutsche Post InHaus Services GmbH (DPIHS) - a subsidiary of Deutsche Post AG (DPAG) -, Postcon and Compador to determine whether the existing agreements DPIHS has in place with its direct competitors restrict competition.

According to the Bundeskartellamt, providers of mail consolidation services offer business customers to collect and sort their letters and transport it to Deutsche Post mail centers. To provide such competitive services on a market that continues to be dominated by the companies belonging to DPAG, mail consolidation companies use the regulated access to DPAG's delivery network. In addition, DPAG established DPIHS to providing its own mail consolidation services, which has gained DPAG significant market shares. Postcon and Compador are two of the largest competitors in the market and belong to the same corporate group.

In this context, Bundeskartellamt announced that it will examine the agreements the companies have in place regarding the provision of so-called mail consolidation services.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.