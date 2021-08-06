August 2021 - Since January 2020, Turkish Competition Authority has handed down 30 final decisions n competition and cartels. It also opened 16 investigations and 3 sector inquiries. After an examination of the decisions handed down by Turkish Competition Authority since January 2020, it is revealed that under Code No.4054 on the Protection of Competition (Turkish Competition Law), there has been 26 final decisions under Article 4, and 6 decisions under Article 6.

