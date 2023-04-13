ARTICLE

As announced at Spring Budget 2023, the government is introducing changes to the Self-Assessment tax return forms SA108 (Capital gains summary page) and SA905 (Trust and estate capital gains page) requiring amounts in respect of crypto assets to be separately identified. The changes will be introduced on the forms for tax year 2024 to 2025.

