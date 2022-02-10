ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

With Law numbered 7346 on Amendments to Certain Laws, an additional article has been added to the Law on the Establishment and Duties of the Turkish Football Federation, dated 5 May 2009 and numbered 5894, regarding the protection of broadcasting rights and the prevention of illegal broadcasts on the internet.

According to the additional article:

If it is determined that the broadcasts related to football matches within the borders of the Republic of Turkey are made illegally available on the internet, the Board of Directors of Turkish Football Federation (“ TFF ”) can decide to block access regarding the broadcast, section, page (in the form of URL, etc.) where the violation occurred.

”) can decide to block access regarding the broadcast, section, page (in the form of URL, etc.) where the violation occurred. If it is determined that the broadcasts related to football matches outside the borders of the Republic of Turkey are made available on the internet illegally, upon the request of the broadcasting right holder, Turkish Football Federation can block the access as well. In order to make the request, it is obligatory to notify the TFF of the contract regarding the broadcasting right and to prove the right ownership.

However, in cases where technically it is not possible to block the access to the infringing content or the violation cannot be prevented by blocking the access to the relevant content, a decision to block access to the entire website may be rendered.

This decision will be sent to the Access Providers Association for the implementation.

Against this decision, an appeal to the Criminal Judgeship of Peace can be made within one week.

An administrative unit will be established within the TFF to carry out the works and procedures related to the blocking of access. The Board of Directors may delegate its authority under this article to persons who will take charge in the administrative unit.

The procedures and principles regarding the implementation of this article will be determined subsequently by the Board of Directors.

You can access the details of the Law numbered 7346 on Amendments to Certain Laws, published in Official Gazette dated 25 December 2021 and numbered 31700 via this link. (Only available in Turkish)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.