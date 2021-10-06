ARTICLE

The Radio and Television Supreme Council ("RTUK") published on 2 October 2021 its announcement regarding change in volume levels when switching to commercial communication broadcasts, such as commercials, from other programs. In the announcement, the RTUK stated that commercial communication broadcasts must be at the same volume level as other broadcasts.

Recent development

On 2 October 2021, the RTUK published an announcement on volume levels of commercial communication broadcasts. In the announcement, the RTUK noted that commercial communication broadcasts should be at the same volume level as other broadcasts. You may access the announcement here (in Turkish).

What does the announcement cover?

The RTUK stated that it regularly monitors the Digital Storage Archive and Analysis System (SKAAS), assessing whether the volume levels of commercial communication broadcasts and other broadcasts are the same. As per its analysis, the RTUK identified that certain media service providers increase their volume levels when they switch to commercial communication broadcasts.

Article 9(8) of Law No. 6112 on the Establishment and Broadcasting Services of Radio and Televisions sets out that the volume level of commercial communication broadcasts must be the same with the other broadcasting parts, and the same obligation is reiterated in the Directive on the Volume Levels in Radio and Television Broadcasting. The RTUK, in its announcement, also included the relevant legislation and volume levels set out therein.

In light of the relevant regulations, the RTUK stated that media service providers must take necessary measures to ensure that commercial communication broadcasts and other broadcasts are at the same volume level. Otherwise, legal proceedings may be initiated against relevant media service providers.

Conclusion

Within the scope of the RTUK's announcement, media service providers are required to keep the volume levels of their commercial communication broadcasts at a level in compliance with the legislation and take the necessary measures accordingly.

