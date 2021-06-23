The Regulation on Amendment of Regulation on the Presentation of Radio, Television and On-Demand Broadcasts on the Internet ("Internet Regulation"), the Regulation on Amendment of Regulation on Administrative and Financial Conditions Required for Media Service Providers and Platform and Infrastructure Operators ("License Regulation") and the Regulation on the Amendment of the Regulation on the Procedures and Principles of the Radio and Television Supreme Board Terrestrial Broadcasting License and the Ranking Tender ("Tender Regulation") were published in the Official Gazette dated 18 May 2021 and numbered 31485.

Internet Regulation repeals the requirement to submit signature circular with internet broadcasting and internet broadcasting transmission license applications. Specifically, the Internet Regulation repeals sub-paragraph (d) of paragraph 2 of article 7, and sub-paragraph (c) of paragraph 2 of article 8 of the Regulation on the Presentation of Radio, Television, and On-Demand Broadcasts on the Internet.

License Regulation repeals the requirement to submit signature circular with media service and platform license applications. Specifically, License Regulation repeals the sub-paragraph (ç) of paragraph 1 of article 13 of the Regulation on Administrative and Financial Conditions Required for Media Service Providers and Platform and Infrastructure Operators.

Tender Regulation repeals the requirement to submit signature circular for tender applications. Specifically, Tender Regulation replaces sub-paragraph (d) of paragraph 1 of article 13 of the Regulation on the Procedures and Principles of the Radio and Television Supreme Board Terrestrial Broadcasting License and the Ranking Tender.

Please see this link for the full text of the Internet Regulation, this link for the License Regulation, and this link for the Tender Regulation (only available in Turkish).

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroglu Arseven.

