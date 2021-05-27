ARTICLE

Turkey: Amendments To The Regulation On Presentation Of Radio, Television, And On-Demand Internet Broadcasts

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Presentation of Radio, Television, and On-Demand Internet Broadcasts ("Amendment Regulation") was published in Official Gazette dated 10 April 2021 and numbered 31450.

Amendment Regulation introduced certain amendments to the Regulation on the Presentation of Radio, Television and On-Demand Broadcasts on the Internet ("Regulation") dated 1 August 2019 and numbered 30849, affecting the financial obligations and broadcasting licenses are as follows:

Article 12: As per the Regulation, broadcasters wishing to pay their licensing fees in installments were obliged to pay the first installment to the Radio and Television Supreme Council ("RTÜK") up-front and in cash, and guaranty payment by providing to the RTÜK a guarantor letter(s) operative for a period of at least 10 years, and amounting to 6 installments. The Amendment Regulation revised the amount as 9 installments, and allowed broadcasters to obtain guarantor letters from more than one bank.

Article 14: a broadcaster wishing to renew its license must apply online to the RTÜK at least 2 months before expiration of its then current license.

Article 15: guarantor letter covering a broadcaster's internet broadcast transmission authorization fee must be in an amount equal to such fee and operative for a period of 1 year.

The full text of the Amendment Regulation is available this link . (Only available in Turkish)

Information first published in the MA | Gazette, a fortnightly legal update newsletter produced by Moroğlu Arseven.

