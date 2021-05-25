ARTICLE

Recent Development

The Radio and Television Supreme Council ("RTUK") issued amendments to certain media regulations, which were published in Official Gazette No. 31485 on 18 May 2021. Under the amendments, the signature circular of the representatives of the applicant media company no longer has to be submitted for broadcasting license, transmission authorization and tender applications.

What's New?

The RTUK amended the following regulations:

Regulation on the Presentation of Radio, Television and On-Demand Broadcasting on the Internet

Radio and Television Supreme Council Regulation on Procedures and Principles for Terrestrial Broadcasting License and Sorting Tender

Regulation on Administrative and Financial Conditions to be Complied By Media Service Provider Organizations and Platform and Infrastructure Operators

Under the amendments, the signature circular of individuals authorized to represent the applicant company does not have to be submitted for: (i) media service provider organizations' broadcasting license applications; (ii) internet broadcasting license and transmission authorization applications; and (iii) media service providers' tender applications.

Conclusion

According to the amendments, the signature circular of individuals authorized to represent the company has been removed from the list of documents requested for license, transmission authorization and tender applications. All relevant companies must take these amendments into account when they file applications under the relevant legislation.

