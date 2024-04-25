1. General

1.1 Please list and briefly describe the principal legislation and regulatory bodies which apply to and/or regulate aviation in your jurisdiction.

The principal legislation to be applied to the carriage of goods and passengers by air in domestic carriage should be divided into two: for principal legislation for domestic carriage, the Turkish Civil Aviation Code (TCAC); and for international carriage, the 1999 Montreal Convention should be applied.

The main regulatory body is the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) acting under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

1.2 What are the steps which air carriers need to take in order to obtain an operating licence?

Air carriers should at first apply to the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure with their projects for obtaining permission.

After obtaining permission, they need to realise their project (the project could be for instance lease or buy of some aircrafts).

After realisation of their project, air carriers should apply once again to the Ministry for obtaining their Aircraft Operator's Certificate (AOC).

Therefore, further requirements exist according to the Regulations on Commercial Air Carriage Enterprises (the "SHY-6A") for obtaining AOC.

1.3 What are the principal pieces of legislation in your jurisdiction which govern air safety, and who administers air safety?

The principal legislation is again the Turkish Civil Aviation Code alongside with ICAO legislations.

Being also a member of the European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC), EU legislation could also be cited as a source.

Air safety is administered by State Airports Authority and DGCA acting under the supervision of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. Furthermore, Eurocontrol, European Aviation Safety Agency and European Civil Aviation Conference may also be cited as administrators.

1.4 Is air safety regulated separately for commercial, cargo and private carriers?

The distinction between commercial, cargo and private carriers is made by regulations and circulars, whereas the main air safety rules are regulated under the general TCAC. That is why, even though there exists a distinction, the main rules should be applied for all of them.

1.5 Are air charters regulated separately for commercial, cargo and private carriers?

The regulation of air charters in general are regulated under the Turkish Civil Aviation Code, whereas distinctions and different regulations are made by Regulations and especially DGCA's Circulars.

1.6 As regards international air carriers operating in your jurisdiction, are there any particular limitations to be aware of, in particular when compared with 'domestic' or local operators? By way of example only, restrictions and taxes which apply to international but not domestic carriers.

In order to operate under Turkish jurisdiction, foreign operators should obtain flight permits that are granted by taking into consideration bilateral and multilateral treaties to which Türkiye and foreign operator's country are part of and the principle of reciprocity.

1.7 Are airports state or privately owned?

Even though the airports may be privatised according to legislation, they are actually state-owned. However, with the formula of build-operate-transfer, the builder/renovator legal entity obtains the operating rights of the airports for a period of time.

1.8 Do the airports impose requirements on carriers flying to and from the airports in your jurisdiction?

The system in Turkish aviation law is centralised. It means that all the requirements and/or charges could only be imposed by the Directorate's and General Directorate's acting under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure. Accordingly, airports could not impose any further requirements and/or different charges without the approval of the DGCA and State Airports Authority.

1.9 What legislative and/or regulatory regime applies to air accidents? For example, are there any particular rules, regulations, systems and procedures in place which need to be adhered to?

There are specific rules regulated under Regulations to be followed in case of accidents that are based on ICAO and Chicago Convention's rules alongside with TCAC.

According to Article 10 of the TCAC, that is in harmony with ICAO Annex 13, and provides that any civil aircraft accident must be reported to the Ministry of Transport by the responsible pilot or, where this is not possible, one of the crew members, the operator or the local authorities by the most rapid means. Furthermore, an investigative board should be selected for investigating the causes of the accident by the Ministry of Transport. The accident investigation reports' copies should also be sent to the ICAO by the Ministry.

1.10 Have there been any recent cases of note or other notable developments in your jurisdiction involving air operators and/or airports?

The DGCA issued the Instruction on Unmanned Aerial Vehicles which has been amended several times in order to regulate the use of the unmanned aerial vehicles including but not limited to their registry, pilotage licences, etc.

Furthermore, for the carriage of passengers, the State apply a maximum ticket price rule. It means that the air carrier could not sell the tickets with a price higher than the State's fixed amount.

1.11 Are there any specifically environment-related obligations or risks for aircraft owners, airlines, financiers, or airports in your jurisdiction, and to what extent is your jurisdiction a participant in (a) the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) or a national equivalent, and (b) ICAO's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA)?

There are not any specific environment-related obligations imposed on air carriers via legislation. However, as being part of the ICAO CORSIA, in order to comply with it, DGCA created and still continues to create projects (such as green airport) on the one hand and Turkish Standards Institute started to work on the licensing programmes on the carbon emissions on the other. Therefore, legislative obligations have not been created yet.

2. Aircraft Trading, Finance and Leasing

2.1 Does registration of ownership in the aircraft register constitute proof of ownership?

According to TCAC article 66, ownership that is not registered to the Aircraft Registry does not have any effect on third persons. In other words, the ownership should be registered in order to be recognised by the third person.

Accordingly, the registration of the ownership constitutes an important proof for the third parties.

2.2 Is there a register of aircraft mortgages and charges? Broadly speaking, what are the rules around the operation of this register?

The aircraft mortgages and charges should also be registered in the same Aircraft Registry.

The Aircraft Registry is kept by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure according to TCAC article 50.

Mortgage agreements must be in writing and notarised. Contingent rights can also be subject to a mortgage agreement.

The registration request should also be carried out in writing by the owner or owner's authorised person.

2.3 Are there any particular regulatory requirements which a lessor or a financier needs to be aware of as regards aircraft operation?

In order to assert any rights of the lessor or financier to the third parties, the lease agreement or mortgages and charges should be registered to the Aircraft Registry.

2.4 As a matter of local law, is there any concept of title annexation, whereby ownership or security interests in a single engine are at risk of automatic transfer or other prejudice when installed 'on-wing' on an aircraft owned by another party? If so, what are the conditions to such title annexation and can owners and financiers of engines take pre-emptive steps to mitigate the risks?

According to the TCAC, the ownership of an aircraft should be regulated in accordance with the rules of the Turkish Civil Code.

Accordingly, the ownership of the integral parts is included in the ownership of the main goods. This rule is also valid for the accessory unless otherwise expressly stipulated in the Aircraft Registry.

According to the Civil Code, a component part is defined by local custom as an essential element of the main thing, which cannot be separated from it unless it is destroyed, damaged or altered. The engine of an aircraft is considered to be a component part, and the owner of the aircraft will also have the right of ownership over the engine. In the transfer of ownership, accessories may be excluded but component parts cannot be excluded.

In the event that the Cape Town Convention on International Guarantees on Movable Equipment conflicts with the Turkish Civil Code, the Convention takes precedent.

2.5 What (if any) are the tax implications in your jurisdiction for aircraft trading as regards a) value-added tax (VAT) and/or goods and services tax (GST), and b) documentary taxes such as stamp duty; and (to the extent applicable) do exemptions exist as regards non-domestic purchasers and sellers of aircraft and/or particular aircraft types or operations?

Registered aircraft and helicopters are subject to motor vehicle tax. Stamp tax is charged on the papers listed in table (1) attached to the Stamp Tax Law.

Special Consumption Tax applies on imports to Türkiye as a one-time tax during their registration. The fact that these vehicles have been registered or used in the country of origin does not prevent the application of the tax at the time of importation.

2.6 Is your jurisdiction a signatory to the main international Conventions (Montreal, Geneva and Cape Town)?

Türkiye is a signatory state to the Chicago Convention, 1999 Montreal Convention (also part of the Warsaw Convention amended with Hague and Montreal Protocols) and the Cape Town Convention but not the Geneva Convention.

2.7 How are the Conventions applied in your jurisdiction?

International treaties signed under the competence granted by the Constitution come into force after being ratified by the Parliament and published in the Official Gazette. Such treaties prevail over domestic Turkish law.

Furthermore, according to article 106 of the TCAC, domestic flights should be governed by Turkish law, whereas international flights may be subjected to international conventions.

Therefore, in case of any lacuna in the TCAC, instead of other domestic legislations, international conventions signed by Türkiye would be applied primarily.

2.8 Does your jurisdiction make use of any taxation benefits which enhance aircraft trading and leasing (either in-bound or out-bound leasing), for example access to an extensive network of Double Tax Treaties or similar, or favourable tax treatment on the disposal of aircraft?

Companies that have civil aviation as their main business activity are exempt from VAT on the importation of aircraft that will mainly be used for transportation or charter purposes.

Türkiye has signed bilateral Double Tax Treaties with a number of countries. Each specific case is to be reviewed under such treaties' stipulations.

2.9 To what extent is there a risk from the perspective of an owner or financier that a lessee of aircraft or other aviation assets in your jurisdiction may acquire an economic interest in the aircraft merely by payment of rent and thereby potentially frustrate any rights to possession or legal ownership or security?

As the governing law of the aircraft lease agreement is Turkish Civil Code, the lessee of the aircraft may only obtain the right to use the aircraft in accordance to the terms and conditions agreed in the lease agreement. Civil Code and any other related legislation do not give any further right to the lessee risking the owner's ownership right nor the financier's right obtained on the ownership of the aircraft.

3. Litigation and Dispute Resolution

3.1 What rights of detention are available in relation to aircraft and unpaid debts?

In accordance with Article 68/A of the TCAC, the Cape Town Convention on International Guarantees on Movable Equipment prevails over Turkish domestic law in relation to the right of detention of the debtor's assets.

3.2 Is there a regime of self-help available to a lessor or a financier of an aircraft if it needs to reacquire possession of the aircraft or enforce any of its rights under the lease/finance agreement?

There are not any specific rules establishing a regime of self-help for the lessor or financier. The lessor or financier may only apply to the courts or enforcement offices for the protection of their rights on the aircraft.

3.3 Which courts are appropriate for aviation disputes? Does this depend on the value of the dispute? For example, is there a distinction in your jurisdiction regarding the courts in which civil and criminal cases are brought?

First of all there is a distinction between civil and criminal courts under the Turkish legal system.

The aviation disputes that are not crime related would most of time be judged by the commercial court. Therefore, if the claimant is a consumer (in case of the passenger's claim for instance) it would then be the consumer court or consumer arbitration committee who would be competent. If both of the parties are not a merchant, the civil court may also be competent.

3.4 What service requirements apply for the service of court proceedings, and do these differ for domestic airlines/parties and non-domestic airlines/parties?

Upon receiving the claim petition, the court serves the documents on the defendant.

Any service to the registered office address of a Turkish company is valid.

Türkiye is a party to the 1954 HCCH Convention on Civil Procedures and the 1965 HCCH Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil and Commercial Matters. Therefore, in case of a claim between domestic and non-domestic parties, the service of court documents is to be made in accordance with such conventions.

3.5 What types of remedy are available from the courts or arbitral tribunals in your jurisdiction, both on i) an interim basis, and ii) a final basis?

The provisional measures such as grounding the aircraft (as a provisional measure), the provisional advance payment could be the interim basis remedies, whereas indemnity of damages and/or deregistration of the owner/financier's right/aircraft could be cited as final basis remedies.

3.6 Are there any rights of appeal to the courts from the decision of a court or arbitral tribunal and, if so, in what circumstances do these rights arise?

The right of appeal to the Court of Appeal exists if the Court of Primary Instance gives a judgment open to appeal. Furthermore, if the Court of Appeal gives a judgment open to appeal, this judgment may also be appealed in front of the Court of Cassation. Therefore, arbitral tribunal decisions may only be subject to cancellation proceedings.

3.7 What rights exist generally in law in relation to unforeseen events which might enable a party to an agreement to suspend or even terminate contractual obligations (in particular payment) to its contract counterparties due to force majeure or frustration or any similar doctrine or concept?

Türkiye, as a continental law country (civil law) has a force majeure doctrine alongside with the impossibility of performance doctrine.

4. Commercial and Regulatory

4.1 How does your jurisdiction approach and regulate joint ventures between airline competitors?

If such joint ventures do not create a dominant position preventing other new entrances to the sector or do not abuse their created dominant position to the detriment of their competitors, Türkiye's jurisdiction do not interfere with the joint ventures.

The supervision of the competition would be made in accordance with the stipulations of the Turkish Code on the Prevention of Unfair Competition by the Competition Board.

4.2 How do the competition authorities in your jurisdiction determine the 'relevant market' for the purposes of mergers and acquisitions?

The relevant market should be determined as the market where the companies to be merged (or acquired) are conducting their commercial activities in conjunction with the products and geographical boundaries.

4.3 Does your jurisdiction have a notification system whereby parties to an agreement can obtain regulatory clearance/anti-trust immunity from regulatory agencies?

The applications for regulatory clearance/anti-trust immunity for mergers and acquisitions are accepted by the Turkish Competition Board.

Therefore, for giving such clearance/immunity, the Competition Board should obtain the opinion of the DGCA.

4.4 How does your jurisdiction approach mergers, acquisition mergers and full-function joint ventures?

As already explained under question 4.1, Türkiye does not interfere with the mergers, acquisition mergers and full function joint ventures unless such mergers/acquisitions/joint ventures do not interfere with fair competition in the market.

However, the size of the mergers/acquisition may oblige the Parties to obtain the approval of the Turkish Competition Board.

4.5 Please provide details of the procedure, including time frames for clearance and any costs of notifications.

Once the application is made to the Competition Board, it reviews and decides either to approve or to further investigate the mergers/acquisitions/joint ventures.

In case of deciding further investigation, the Competition Board shall notify the parties within 30 days of the filing.

A fast-track procedure was introduced by Communiqué No. 2010/4 to accelerate the clearance process.

4.6 Are there any sector-specific rules which govern the aviation sector in relation to financial support for air operators and airports, including (without limitation) state aid?

The Decision on State Subsidies for Investment stipulates a list of investments or first priority where general investment subsidies and/or regional investment subsidies may be accorded. Accordingly, the investments to the airports and ground operations are listed within this first priority investments where some VAT exemptions and even insurance premium aids may be accorded.

4.7 Are state subsidies available in respect of particular routes? What criteria apply to obtaining these subsidies?

The subsidies to be accorded differs according to time and region. However, the main criteria to be applied is to bring economic and social contribution to the region within the specific time period.

4.8 What are the main regulatory instruments governing the acquisition, retention and use of passenger data, and what rights do passengers have in respect of their data which is held by airlines and airports?

Paragraph (1) of Article 12 of Law No. 6698 on the Protection of Personal Data (Law) stipulates the prevention of unlawful processing of personal data, prevention of unlawful access to personal data and protection on personal data.

In order to ensure that the appropriate level of security is applied for all kinds of technical and administrative measures, paragraph 5 of the abovementioned law provides that, if processed personal data is obtained by third parties by illegal means, the data officer in question must notify the affected person and the Personal Data Protection Board as soon as possible. The Board may declare this situation on its website or by any other method it deems appropriate, if necessary. The purpose of notification of data infringement to the Board and the affected person is to ensure that measures can be taken to prevent or minimise the negative consequences of such infringement.

4.9 In the event of a data loss by a carrier, what obligations are there on the airline which has lost the data and are there any applicable sanctions?

The airline losing the data should at first indemnify the parties damaged from such loss. Furthermore, if such lost is distributed or seized intentionally by a person, this person may be sentenced to imprisonment for two to four years according to article 136 of the Turkish Penal Code.

4.10 What are the mechanisms available for the protection of intellectual property (e.g. trademarks) and other assets and data of a proprietary nature?

Türkiye has a special code, namely the Turkish Intellectual Property Code, which is prepared on the basis of EU legislation for the protection of intellectual property.

4.11 Is there any legislation governing the denial of boarding rights and/or cancelled flights?

The main regulation on denial of boarding and cancelled flights is the Regulation on the Rights of Passengers Travelling by Airline ("SHY-YOLCU"), which has been prepared in the light of the stipulations of the EU Regulation 261/2004.

4.12 What powers do the relevant authorities have in relation to the late arrival and departure of flights?

In case of delay, the airline operator should offer some services (such as meals, refreshments, etc.). If such services are not offered, the DGCA may impose an administrative fine on the airline operator.

4.13 Are the airport authorities governed by particular legislation? If so, what obligations, broadly speaking, are imposed on the airport authorities?

The main authority in Turkish civil aviation is the DGCA whose duties and powers are stipulated under Code No. 5431.

Another important authority is the State Airports Authority whose duties and powers are stipulated under its Status regulated according to the by law numbered 233.

The ground services to be given within the airport is also regulated under the Airport Ground Services Regulation (SHY-22).

4.14 To what extent does general consumer protection legislation apply to the relationship between the airport operator and the passenger?

As passengers are treated as a consumer, consumer protection legislation should be applied to every dispute arisen between passengers and airport operator.

4.15 What global distribution suppliers (GDSs) operate in your jurisdiction?

All IATA-recognised global distribution suppliers, such as Amadeus, Galileo and Sabre, operate in Türkiye.

4.16 Are there any ownership requirements pertaining to GDSs operating in your jurisdiction?

There are not any ownership requirements pertaining to GDS's operating in Türkiye.

4.17 Is vertical integration permitted between air operators and airports (and, if so, under what conditions)?

The vertical integration has not been banned by any legislation meaning that it might be permitted. However, such integration should also conform to the rules of the Code on the Prevention of Unfair Competition as such integration may distort the competition.

4.18 Are there any nationality requirements for entities applying for an Air Operator's Certificate in your jurisdiction or operators of aircraft generally into and out of your jurisdiction?

The requirements for obtaining an AOC has been cited within the Regulations on Commercial Air Carriage Enterprises (the "SHY-6A"). Accordingly, Turkish citizens must hold the majority of the shares, and voting and management rights of the company who would apply for the Certificate and the Certificate would be granted by DGCA.

That is why, in order to obtain an AOC from the DGCA, the nationality requirement exists.

5. In Future

5.1 In your opinion, which pending legislative or regulatory changes (if any), or potential developments affecting the aviation industry more generally in your jurisdiction, are likely to feature or be worthy of attention in the next two years or so?

There is an urgent need of a review of TCAC in order to harmonise it with the 1999 Montreal Convention.

Furthermore, the necessary amendment in the Code should also be realised for regulating possible future use of unmanned aerial vehicles in the carriage of goods and passengers by air.

