ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Turkey

Case Review: Non-assignment Clauses And Transferring The Right To Arbitrate By Operation Of Law (Court Of Appeal Decision) Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong Does a non-assignment clause that prohibits assignments "by any party to any third party, for any reason whatsoever" prevent an assignment (akin to subrogation) to an insurer where such assignment...

Usage Of Vehicles In Turkey Brought From Abroad By Foreigners MGC Legal Buying and owning a vehicle in Turkey typically involves paying various taxes and fees. These may differ based on the vehicle's value, type, age, and engine size.

All Consumers Want For Christmas Is ... Buttons On A Dashboard? Marks & Clerk A painfully seasonal title, I admit, but a recent article by InsideEVs is an interesting lesson in the inherent risk of innovation.

Part Two: The Airport Risk Community (ARC) On Talent, Technology And Transformation WTW ARC members met in London in November to discuss how the industry is evolving and how the insurance sector is working to support the changes. Part 2 of 2.

Navigating The Impact Of Geopolitics On Maritime Trade (Podcast) WTW In this episode of Geopolcast, Elisabeth Braw, senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, explores the impact of geopolitics on maritime trade...