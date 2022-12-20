Turkey's MoD ("MoD") has updated the list of controlled items that requires permission to manufacture, export, and import certain military items and the items deemed controlled that will be effective in 2023. The licenses for the manufacturing, export, and import of the items in the Additional List of Missile Technology Control Regime and the Wassenaar Arrangement Munitions List shall be coordinated with the MoD.

Accordingly, the controlled list to be effective in 2023 includes the below items.

a) Barrelled guns:

1) Firearms with rifling and machine guns of all gauges and models and main parts thereof (silencer, body/frame, slide/breech bolt/upper body, barrel; ball/chamber/cylinder for revolvers, mechanism's main parts, and assembly, and trigger mechanism), and their parts of ballistic importance (firing pin, mechanism base tray, tab, ejector, barrel).

2) Single or automatic-shot rifles with rifling, sniper rifles, and shotguns with the rifling of all gauges and models and main parts thereof (silencer, body/frame, breech bolt/upper body, barrel, mechanism's main parts, and assembly, magazine assembly (except for magazines of shotguns with rifling) and trigger mechanism), and their parts of ballistic importance (firing pin, mechanism base tray, tab, ejector, barrel).

Shotguns without grooves and parts thereof, rifles used in target marksmanship training and parts thereof, rifles used for sports purposes and parts hereof, and rifles or pistols specially designed for firing an inert bullet with pressurized air or CO2 are not within the scope of the article 1, first paragraph, subparagraph (a), clauses (1) and (2) of this list.

3) Bomb Launchers (Rocket Launchers, Flame Launchers, Grenade Launchers, Torpedo Tubes, Gas, Smoke, Fog, Sound, and Flare Launchers) and main parts thereof (barrel, trigger mechanism, body, sight/optical sight).

4) Mortars with and without grooves of all gauges, models, barrels, and sights.

5) Light and heavy canons and howitzers of all gauges and models and main parts thereof (barrel, breech, breech block) and sub-caliber apparatus used in such weapons.

6) "Laser" systems, particle beam systems, high-power radiofrequency (RF) systems, and kinetic energy weapon systems, specially designed for destroying a target or intercepting the task of a target.

7) This list includes any weapons and countermeasure systems attached to tactical vehicles, aircraft, and surface and underwater warships.

b) Tactical vehicles:

1) Tanks, tracked (crawler-type) and wheeled armored combat vehicles, armored personnel carriers, any kind of armored personnel carriers fitted with military equipment (weapons, command control mechanism, thermal cameras, electronic warfare, and electronic countermeasure systems), and armored weapon/munition carrier vehicles.

2) Any kind of breech assemblies, armors, automatic/semi-automatic loaders, turrets, and barrels, fitted to these vehicles.

3) Any kind of military-wheeled tactical vehicle fitted with military equipment (weapons, command control mechanism, electronic warfare, and electronic countermeasure systems).

4) Tank-towing trucks, tank carriers, rescue vehicles for military purposes, and any armored tracked and wheeled engineering work machines fitted with military equipment (weapons, command control mechanisms, thermal cameras, electronic warfare, and electronic warfare countermeasure systems).

5) Vehicles for mine-clearing and laying systems; systems for opening minefield passages.

6) Any kind of weapon platforms and platform vehicles.

7) Unmanned ground vehicles for military purposes.

8) Any kind of bridging vehicles for military purposes.

c) Military explosives and pyrotechnic materials:

1) Any kind of munitions used in the weapons and systems included in sub-paragraph (a) of the first article of this list and the main parts thereof (shell, core, capsule, body, body with the rotating band, etc.), and propellants (Artillery Munition Propelling Charges, Small Arms Munition Propelling Charges, and Special-Purpose Propelling Charges, except for black powder) and explosives.

2) Any fuse placement devices for warfare weapons and parts specially designed therefor (devices for setting to safety and firing state, fuses, sensors, and starter devices; flammable housings for explosives).

3) Any kind of military explosive materials used for destruction purposes (such as explosives, bombs, grenades, smoke bombs, mines, and demolition blocks under article ML8.a of the Wassenaar Arrangement Munitions List) and main parts thereof (any kind of explosive used as a capsule, chemical compound, priming, buster, detonator, and main charge).

4) Any kind of incendiary, combustible, and dissolving military pyrotechnic materials (pyrotechnic materials forming light, sound, gas, and smoke, military flares, military fog beacons/flares, wicks, detonation wicks or detonation capsules, igniter substances, and electrical detonators).

5) Rocket and missile fuels and materials added to these fuels (Energetic Materials covered by article ML8 of the Wassenaar Arrangement Munitions List) and propelling cartridges.

6) Loitering munitions.

ç) Rocket launchers, rockets, missiles, and torpedoes:

1) Rockets, missiles, and torpedoes of all gauges and ranges and main parts of these systems (rocket engine, warhead, guidance system, seeker head, control system including tail assembly/guided wings, body, fuse and igniters, detectors).

2) Systems used in launching rockets, missiles, and torpedoes of all gauges and ranges, and main parts (launching platform, barrel, launcher, fire control system, components providing 3000 PSI and higher pneumatic pressure).

d) Defence systems against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear war items/weapons:

1) Any destruction items, weapons, and munitions that can be formed by using Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) war items, and systems used for deploying, transporting, and launching these weapons.

2) Protective garments, protective underwear, protective boots cover, protective gloves and systems, and masks and strainers, against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances used for military purposes, filters for these, CBRN protective filters, and protective clothing used in CBRN systems, any kind of CBRN detection and diagnostic devices and defense systems and devices, and items covered by article ML7 of the Wassenaar Arrangement Munitions List.

e) Military aircraft and systems:

1) Any kind of military aircraft (manned and/or unmanned air vehicles with fixed and/or rotary wings, drones, balloons), any kind of warfare systems usable in these aircraft, and parts specially designed for these (launching systems, launch and rescue vehicles and ground support equipment, and equipment designed for command or control).

2) Horizontal and vertical stabilizer, complete tail, aileron, flap, spar, complete wing, longeron, bulkhead, and fuselage used in military aircraft.

3) Indicator-radio-radar systems of military aircraft (navigation instruments and devices, radar devices, and all radio devices including those for remote commanding) and targeting and target tracking devices used on these vehicles.

4) Engines of military aircraft (turbofan, turbojet, turboprop, turboshaft, piston), combustion chamber, turbine, turbine blade, turbine disc, and turbine nozzle used in these engines.

5) Landing gear strut, propeller, propeller hub (spindle, hub), rotor (rotor hub, main transmission, and rotor blades) of military aircraft.

6) Any fittings attached to military aircraft including launching systems (dispenser) of Countermeasure Munitions and Loitering Munitions.

7) Launching devices and mechanisms of unmanned air vehicles.

8) Mechanical, electromechanical, electronic, optical, and optronic devices specially designed to be used for military purposes on the aircraft included in the first article, sub-paragraph (e), clause (1) of this list.

f) Surface and underwater warships:

1) Warships and manned and unmanned platforms of any type and class, used over or under water (including inflatable rafts for military purposes).

2) Acoustic decoys and acoustic jammers used on marine platforms are included in the first article, sub-paragraph (f), clauses (1), and (4) of this list.

3) Mechanical, electromechanical, electronic, optical, and optronic devices, acoustic sensors, and armor material, specially designed to be used for military purposes on the marine platforms included in the first article, sub-paragraph (f), clauses (1) and (4) of this list.

4) Any kind of boat specially designed or adapted so that weapons and/or weapon mounts and/or military electronic systems can be placed thereon for military use.

5) Manned and/or unmanned surface and underwater seacraft for military purposes.

g) Military command control, communication, and information systems:

1) Electronic Warfare (EW), Electronic Attack (EA), Electronic Support (ES), and Electronic Protection (EP) systems and equipment, and simulators and simulation systems for developing tactics and techniques that perform testing and evaluation and increase/decrease the effectiveness of such systems; anti-drones, and electronic hardware specially designed for military use, included in article ML11.a of the Wassenaar Arrangement Munitions List.

2) Military and/or secured (encrypted) wired and wireless communication system devices, and batteries having the protection and administration circuit incorporating software (excluding headphones, microphone sets, accessories, and cell batteries of these devices).

3) Any encrypted and voice security devices manufactured and used for military or national security purposes, and cryptographic software and hardware specially designed for these devices.

4) Any weapons and military communication systems with laser, acoustic, and microwave sources.

5) NATO and ACE-type shelters used for military purposes.

6) Military reconnaissance and surveillance, their recorders, radars and equipment, and ally and enemy recognition and identification systems.

7) Any kind of software and software codes for military and national security purposes.

8) Any kind of training simulators and simulations for military purposes.

9) Firing and command control systems of the weapon systems attached to tactical vehicles, aircraft, and surface and underwater warships are included in this list.

g) Space systems for military purposes:

1) Space vehicles (including satellites), satellite systems, and moving/portable/stationary satellite ground terminals, for military purposes, and any kind of space and ground equipment of these systems (vehicles for launching the space vehicles for military purposes and suborbital vehicles, Space Observation Systems, rocket-launching ramps and towers, transmitter devices with receiver devices, satellite radio link receiver and transmitter antennas).

2) Hardware and weapon systems can be used on military satellites for reconnaissance, surveillance, jamming, communication, administration, and guidance.

h) Military reconnaissance, surveillance and detection sensors, geo-location, and navigation systems:

1) Devices of Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) and secured (encrypted) Global Positioning Systems (GPS, GNSS, GLONAS, etc.), and other coordinate-determination, location, and direction detection devices, usable for military purposes.

2) Target pointing, fire control, and observation instruments and devices with Thermal IR (Infrared) and laser features for military purposes (military telescopic binoculars, telescope, periscope, binoculars, and military thermal cameras).

3) Explosive detection systems and mine detectors used for military purposes.

4) Laser marking devices, laser pointers, laser detection caution systems, and laser target acquisition systems for military purposes.

5) Military night-vision devices and military image-intensifier tubes, detectors, and reading circuits of detectors, used in night-vision binoculars and devices.

6) Image-processing and recording devices, infrared or thermal imaging equipment, imaging radar sensor equipment, specially designed for military use, and countermeasure systems for said equipment.

7) Fire control systems specially designed for military use and early-warning and caution systems connected with them, and the systems connected in addition to that (target acquisition, identification, range finder, surveillance, and tracking systems, detection, data collection, recognition or diagnostic items, and sensor-integrated items).

i) Other military materials and devices:

1) Fabric/web not visible (invisible) by night-vision binoculars and thermal camera, electromagnetic frequency, radiation-protection fabrics, anti-radiation fabrics, and conductive fabrics.

2) Invisibility technologies used for military purposes (Radar Absorbent Materials, Radar Absorbent Structures, Radar Cross-Section Estimation Software Codes, Infrared/Visible/Acoustic/Magnetic Signature Reduction Materials and Techniques, and any kind of Signature Estimation Software Codes).

3) Metallic or non-metallic structures specially designed to provide ballistic protection for military systems and personnel (structures providing level III and higher ballistic protection under NIJ or similar national standards).

4) Helmets are manufactured to provide ballistic protection per the military standard or similar national standards, and helmet caps and inner hoods are specially designed for such helmets.

5) Shell manufacturing bench, bullet manufacturing bench, capsule filling bench, cartridge filling benches, and similar items specially designed for manufacturing of any munitions and munition main parts used in the above-mentioned barrelled guns.

6) Benches specially designed to form grooves-lands in barrels of guns with rifling.

The software suitable for civil-purpose use and general manufacturing materials (bolt, nut, screw, gasket, O-ring, paint, bracket/fitting used for fastening purposes, etc.), and computer hardware that can be procured for commercial purposes, which are incorporated in the systems mentioned above, are not subject to the list.

Items used for both military and civil purposes are referred to as "Dual-Use Material" and export of those covered by the "Communiqué on Export of Dual-Use and Sensitive Items" No. 2003/12, published in the Official Gazette dated 2/12/2003 and no. 25304, shall be carried out under the provisions of said communiqué, and the procedures for the import of Dual-Use Materials and Technologies shall be carried out under the responsibility of the Ministry of Trade within the framework of the "Import Communiqué".

