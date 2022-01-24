ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The recent volatility in the FX rates and inflation lead to considerable raises in almost all sources of public revenue. The ripples also reached the aviation industry as anticipated by the market.

On 31 December 2021, two new communiques were published in the Official Gazette, raising the administrative fines to be levied in 2022 by 36.20%. The administrative fines were last revised two years ago and saw a 22.85% increase.

Under the current tariff, the below violations, amongst others, under the Civil Aviation Code may result in administrative fines of up to EUR 3000 (the Euro value is provided for reference in the exchange rate of the date of this alert and are approximate).

Failure to obtain operation licences and permits for commercial carriage of cargo and passenger

Failure to disclose the requested technical and financial information for inspections and audits

Failure to obtain Ministry approval for any changes to the terms of carriage made after the permit

Failure to delete the aircraft registered with the Turkish registry from its previous registry or the aircraft to be registered with another registry

The revised fined figures are applicable as of 1 January 2022.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.