ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Resolution on Determination of Companies Subject to Independent Audit ("Resolution") was published in the Official Gazette dated 30.11.2022 and numbered 32029. Accordingly, amendments were made to the companies included in the scope of independent audit under Article 398 of the Turkish Commercial Code and to the procedures and principles regarding independent audit. The decision will enter into force as of 01.01.2023.

According to this;

The companies listed in Annex (I) to the Resolution (Companies subject to the regulation and supervision of the Capital Markets Board, Some of the companies subject to the regulation and supervision of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency are as follows) are subject to independent audit without being subject to any threshold.

Other companies that exceed the thresholds of at least two of the following three criteria in two consecutive accounting periods are subject to independent audit:

Finally, companies subject to the Law on Privatization Practices other than those listed in (I), companies, except for those listed in the annexed lists, in which at least 50% of the capital belongs to the state, special provincial administrations, foundations established by law and other public institutions, savings finance companies carried out by liquidation commissions are excluded from the scope.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.