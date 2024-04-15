Turkey:
Bağimsiz Deneti̇me Tabi̇ Şi̇rketleri̇n Beli̇rlenmesi̇ne Dai̇r Kararda Deği̇şi̇kli̇k Yapilmasina İli̇şki̇n Karar Yayimlanmiştir
15 April 2024
BDO TURKIYE (DENET YEMINLI MALI MUSAVIRLIK A.S.)
06 Nisan 2024 tarihli ve 8313 sayılı
Cumhurbaşkanlığı Kararıyla
"Bağımsız Denetime Tabi Şirketlerin
Belirlenmesine Dair Kararda Değişiklik
Yapılmasına İlişkin Karar "
yayımlanmıştır.
Söz konusu Karara ulaşmak için tıklayınız.
Saygılarımızla.
