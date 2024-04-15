06 Nisan 2024 tarihli ve 8313 sayılı Cumhurbaşkanlığı Kararıyla "Bağımsız Denetime Tabi Şirketlerin Belirlenmesine Dair Kararda Değişiklik Yapılmasına İlişkin Karar " yayımlanmıştır.

Söz konusu Karara ulaşmak için tıklayınız.

Saygılarımızla.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.