ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Turkey

Can Arbitrators Promote Settlement In Arbitration? Aceris Law Parties can always attempt to settle their dispute in an amicable manner, even if the dispute has been referred to arbitration. However, different opinions emerge regarding the arbitrators' role in the settlement process.

A Return To The Orthodox 'Good Arguable Case' Requirement For Freezing Orders (Magomedev & Ors v TPG Group Holdings (SBS), LP & Ors) Gatehouse Chambers The High Court considered an application for a worldwide freeze asset in the context of the Russian energy sector in a claim of conspiracy and coercion emanating from the Russian State.

Rude Health Or Losing Wealth – Where Is The Litigation Funding Market Now? Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP In September 2023 Burford Capital published details of a $16 billion award – the biggest ever for a Burford-backed case. The claim was brought by Petersen Energia Inversora...

UK Disputes: Key Considerations In The EU And The UK In 2024 Steptoe LLP This year brings with it two eagerly-anticipated developments that are expected to further enhance the UK's standing as a leading destination for resolving international disputes.

Potential Compensation For Siemens Gamesa 4.X And 5.X Wind Turbine Platform Issues: A Legal Overview Gunnercooke In this article, I will be shedding light on the complications within the turbine division of tech giant Siemens Energy and exploring...