Grounds for extension of time Clause reference Relief potentially available Employer's failure to obtain permits Sub-Clause 1.12 EOT and/or cost plus profit3 Employer's delay in giving possession of site Sub-Clause 2.1 EOT and/or cost plus profit Unforeseeable instruction to cooperate Sub-Clause 4.6 EOT and/or cost plus profit Changes to access route Sub-Clause 4.15 EOT and/or cost4 Archaeological and geological findings Sub-Clause 4.23 EOT and/or cost Delayed testing due to employer's instructions Sub-Clause 7.4 EOT and/or cost plus profit Remedial work not due to contractor's fault Sub-Clause 7.6 EOT and/or cost plus profit Any act of prevention by employer Sub-Clause 8.5 EOT Delays caused by authorities Sub-Clause 8.6 EOT Employer's suspension Sub-Clauses 8.10 and 8.12(a) EOT, cost plus profit and/or payment for suspended plant and/or materials Interference with tests on completion Sub-Clause 10.3 EOT and/or cost plus profit Employer's delay in permitting access after taking over Sub-Clause 11.7 Cost plus profit Searching for cause of a defect (where contractor does not remedy defect at its cost) Sub-Clause 11.8 Cost plus profit Delayed/prevented tests after completion due to the employer Sub-Clause 12.2 Cost plus profit Employer's delay in permitting access to investigate failed tests after completion Sub-Clause 12.4 Cost plus profit Changes in legislation after base date Sub-Clause 13.6 EOT, cost and/or adjustment to contract price Contractor's suspension Sub-Clause 16.1 EOT and/or cost plus profit Delay during employer's cure period following contractor's notice of intention to terminate Sub-Clause 16.2 EOT and/or cost plus profit Post-termination protective work instructed by employer Sub-Clause 16.3 Cost plus profit Liability for care of works Sub-Clause 17.2 EOT and/or cost plus profit Exceptional events Sub-Clause 18.4 EOT and/or (in limited circumstances) cost



Under the 2017 FIDIC Silver Book (as is frequently the case in turnkey projects), there is no relief or recovery for the contractor if it is delayed or incurs additional cost as a result of unfavourable site conditions, whether or not these were unforeseeable, or in respect of inaccuracies in data provided to it by the employer. Any deficiency in the employer's requirements is at the contractor's risk with only limited exceptions.

Claims may also arise as a result of inconsistencies between contract documents. Differing standards (e.g., as to level of output required) may appear in documents produced by one or other of the parties, leading to disputes as to the correct standard and which party bears the risk of any extra work necessary for compliance. Although there is a priority of documents clause in the 2017 FIDIC Silver Book (Sub-Clause 1.5), this may not assist when the relevant documents are at an equal level of priority so that an arbitrator must interpret the contract documents as a whole to identify the parties' intentions. An example of the difficulties this can cause is to be found in the MT Højgaard case,5 in which the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom held that a provision warranting that part of the work would have a particular design life prevailed over less onerous terms requiring compliance with standards and the exercise of reasonable skill and care, even though the former was contained in a technical specification.

In response to the contractor's claims, the employer may seek liquidated damages for delay or failure to meet performance tests. The employer may also seek general damages in respect of defects in the work where these are not covered by the performance testing regime (or where liquidated damages are found to be unenforceable). Issues may arise as to the contractor's responsibility for defects where they arise from failures of proprietary items, as the contract may contain limited exclusions for failures in this regard.

Both parties may contend that the justification for serving a notice of termination has arisen. In the case of the contractor, common grounds are the employer's failure to make payment on the due date, the continuation of an exceptional event or failure to submit reasonable evidence that proper financial arrangements have been made for the contract price. The latter argument succeeded in the Trinidad case,6 even though the employer was a public authority.

The employer may contend that it is entitled to terminate by reason of the contractor being materially in breach, in particular, in failing to proceed with the works with due expedition and without delay. It may also contend that a performance security has not been provided or that an exceptional event has arisen.

The employer will typically claim for the additional costs and any loss or damage suffered in completing the work, whereas the contractor will usually seek to claim loss of profit on uncompleted work. This claim is preserved at Sub-Clause 16.4 in the 2017 FIDIC Silver Book, notwithstanding the general exclusion of loss of profit claims.

Procedure

In most turnkey contracts, the contractor must give proper notice of any claim for extension of time or additional payment, describing the event or circumstance giving rise to the claim. In the 2017 FIDIC Silver Book, notification must be given as soon as practicable and not later than 28 days after it became aware, or should have become aware, of the event or circumstance. If it fails to give notice, it will not be entitled to additional time or payment. Although giving notice of claim is widely acknowledged to be a condition precedent to the contractor's entitlement, contractors often fail to give (or to give adequate) notice, which prejudices their ability to recover what would otherwise have been a legitimate claim.

Under the 2017 FIDIC Silver Book, the contractor must, within 84 days of becoming aware of a claim, submit a fully detailed claim, which the employer proceeds to determine. Therefore, unlike FIDIC's other books, there is no independent determination by an engineer at this stage, thus increasing the likelihood of claims being taken to arbitration. These time limits also apply to employers' claims for a reduction in the contract price or extension of the defects notification period; and a late notice of claim may be treated as valid if so decided by the employer's representative.

Common issues

The battleground on which the contractor must base its claim, therefore, may be as to whether it can take advantage of the very limited grounds available to it to seek recompense. Although the contract contains no exclusive remedies clause, so that the contractor is entitled to resort to claims at common law where the contract does not preclude such claims, it may have to produce pleadings of some ingenuity to succeed on a claim for, say, misrepresentation as to site conditions. However, extra-contractual claims are not uncommon in turnkey projects. Notably, if a party seeks to terminate the contract, it may rely on its common law right to terminate for repudiatory breach in conjunction with pleading any contractual grounds to terminate.

As a result of the limited scope for claims, it will often be the case that the contractor will need to analyse events surrounding the tender process and subsequent progress of the contract in minute detail to put together its pleadings. It follows that any resultant arbitration will be document-heavy and inevitably involve extensive expert evidence on delay and quantum issues as well as technical matters such as engineering and design.

Choice of arbitrator

As with most forms of arbitration, the choice of arbitrator is a key decision. Given the size and complexity of disputes involving turnkey contracts, it is often advisable to choose a tribunal with extensive experience of these types of projects.

An arbitrator faced with a contention from a contractor that it had been unfairly disadvantaged by a short tender period combined with the onerous terms of the turnkey contract may be tempted to consider favourably any argument (even extra-contractual) to mitigate the harshness of the situation, such as misrepresentation or quantum meruit. This is where knowledge of the international construction industry, its procurement processes and the execution of projects becomes invaluable to an arbitrator.

Pre-arbitration

It is likely that the parties will have agreed on some means of interim dispute resolution prior to a full-blown arbitration. Under the 2017 FIDIC Silver Book, the default position provides for a dispute avoidance/adjudication board (DAAB) appointed at the outset of the project. In other forms of contracts, it may be that the parties have agreed a tiered dispute resolution mechanism involving negotiations or a mediation prior to commencing arbitration.

Construction contracts often prevent parties from referring a dispute to arbitration unless they have first submitted to interim dispute resolution methods, such as dispute boards. Decisions rendered by a dispute board tend to be of interim binding effect and parties cannot typically refer the dispute to arbitration if they fail to issue a notice of dissatisfaction in respect of a dispute board's decision in accordance with the contract.

An arbitrator may be invited to make an award enforcing the decision of a dispute board. If a contract is under an older FIDIC form (e.g., FIDIC 1999), the receiving party would be well advised to consider the Singapore decision known as Persero.7 There, the Singapore Court of Appeal decided that a dispute adjudication board (DAB) decision could only be enforced on the wording of the FIDIC form if an application to enforce by way of interim award was made within an arbitration where all issues before the DAB were raised (generally referred to as the one-dispute approach). To remedy this situation, FIDIC incorporated an amendment to its 2017 suite, but there may be some contracts in which the wording of the 1999 forms has been used. Care must be taken, therefore, when attempting to enforce a DAB's decision by way of an arbitrator's award.

Choice of law

Arbitration will generally be the final method of dispute resolution chosen in turnkey contracts as many, if not most, of them involve parties from more than one country. Parties frequently contract on the basis that the procedural law of the arbitration and its seat (location) will be that of a neutral jurisdiction, thus avoiding possible adverse consequences of proceeding in the courts of one or other party. In turnkey contracts of an international nature, the choice of substantive law and the seat of the arbitration can often be different.

Procedural issues

In most cases, the contractor is the claimant as matters referred to arbitration will generally involve its entitlement to an extension of time and (usually) loss and expense. Given that most of the risk and responsibility for work lies with the contractor, the bulk of site records and other information in relation to the progress of the project will be held by the contractor, in particular those documents concerning design and engineering matters, suppliers and subcontractors.

This may put the employer at a disadvantage in the early stages of any arbitration as it may have had only a small team on site, without the capacity to keep abreast of every development as to the contractor's progress. The contractor, by contrast, will often be ready to hit the ground running and its initial statement of case will have been the subject of extensive preparation. The employer's time to respond before arbitration commences may have been limited and any documents it has been provided with during the project may not be comprehensive.

There is a distinct issue with regard to turnkey contracts that the employer's disclosure will probably be limited compared with that produced by the contractor, given the employer's input into the project as well as limited super­vision on site. For this reason, sequential disclosure is not uncommon, as well as orders for disclosure in phases to suit the progress of the arbitration. Disputes about the extent of the contractor's disclosure are also not uncommon.

The International Bar Association Rules on the Taking of Evidence in International Arbitration (IBA Rules)8 may be adopted or even expressly referred to in the arbitration clause. These Rules provide a framework and guidelines for the approach to documenting disclosure for the arbitrator to consider. Given the potential complexity of disclosure issues in turnkey projects, using the IBA Rules is recommended.

Although the IBA Rules contemplate that either party may submit a request to produce, the employer may continue to be at a disadvantage in this respect until relatively late in the arbitration by reason of its relative lack of familiarity with the contractor's activities, and particularly those of subcontractors. This problem may be especially acute where a contractor seeks permission to amend its statement of case to take account of developing subcontractors' claims against it, which it is then passing on to the employer.

The employer will need to engage outside experts and, unless it has had a watching brief throughout the project (which is unusual), it will have a substantial learning curve when preparing its response and any counterclaim. By contrast, the contractor is likely to have begun assembling an expert team once it became apparent to it that claims were likely to result in arbitration.

Preliminary points

It is common for preliminary points to be taken in an arbitration to resolve matters that, in some cases, can be determinative of the issue as a whole (and, as a result, can also lead to more meaningful settlement discussions). A common example is whether the contractor complied with the claim notification time limits, such as those found in Sub-Clause 20.1 of the 2017 FIDIC Silver Book).

Other common issues subject to preliminary determination concern matters of contractual interpretation, the existence and effect of any collateral agreements, and the extent of any limitations of liability.

Bifurcation

As well as preliminary issues, the complexity of turnkey project disputes often results in tribunals having to bifurcate issues to make submissions and hearings more manageable. Usually this bifurcation is between liability and quantum, but sometimes the project is so complex that tribunals decide to divide between different issues of liability; for example, the causes of delay to distinct sections of the project.

Other issues

In many cases, contractors will largely be passing through subcontractors' claims, not necessarily adapting them to suit the terms of the main contract as opposed to the various subcontracts. Ideally, these contracts should be back to back, but it is not uncommon for there to be a mismatch between the main contract and subcontracts. Although some of the standard form producing bodies (such as FIDIC) produce subcontracts intended to integrate with their main contracts, they are not always adopted and bespoke forms may be encountered. Some subcontracts may even have been procured on the basis of simple purchase orders with little regard to the terms of the main contract. If the main contractor does not disentangle differing provisions of the subcontract from the claims it puts forward to the employer, the arbitration is likely to be prolonged, with the need for additional rounds of pleadings and requests for further information.

Employers will generally resist any proposal by the contractor to join subcontractors into the main contract arbitration, primarily because the contractor assumes single point responsibility under the turnkey contract, which means there is little incentive for the employer to pursue subcontractors in addition to the contractor. Employers will generally refuse on grounds of increased cost and delay. It is unusual for turnkey contracts to contain provisions for multiparty arbitration although the possibility is referred to by FIDIC in its discussion of particular conditions annexed to the Silver Book. Multiparty arbitration will only be available if all parties concerned agree, whether before or after the dispute has arisen. In complex turnkey projects with numerous contractors and suppliers with an integrated scope of work, it is sometimes the case that all participants are required to sign a dispute resolution deed that acts as consent for them to be joined in multiparty arbitrations. Provisions in the applicable arbitral rules, such as Articles 7 to 10 of the Rules of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce, may also be useful in certain circumstances.

Conclusion

Turnkey projects differ from other construction projects in terms of the high level of risk assumed by the contractor. In particular, the risks associated with design, engineering and fitness for purpose can cause major disputes to arise. In addition, the limited grounds on which a contractor is able to seek relief and recompense can result in the deployment of complex legal arguments surrounding the interpretation of the contract documents, in particular, the specification and scope of work to be performed. Any inconsistencies between the contract documents, or gaps in the specification that have had to be reconciled or filled by performing more work, may give rise to a claim for additional time and money by the contractor.

Overall, this allocation of risks can give rise to a range of large and complex disputes that can, in turn, affect the way in which an arbitration has to be conducted in order to resolve them; for example, they often require significant amounts of factual and technical expert evidence. This evidence needs to be marshalled and presented in an efficient way. The conduct of these arbitrations often benefits from having a tribunal experienced in these types of disputes.

Footnotes 1. James Doe and David Nitek are partners and Noe Minamikata is a professional support lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills LLP. 2. See 'Conditions of Contract for EPC/Turnkey Projects' (second edition 2017, reprinted 2022 with amendments). The International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) '2022 Reprints' comprise the Red Book, Yellow Book and Silver Book and are accompanied by a new FIDIC 2017 Contracts Guide. 3. 'Cost plus profit' is described as 'Cost plus the applicable percentage for profit stated in the Contract Data (if not stated, five percent (5%))'. 4. 'Cost' is described as 'all expenditure reasonably incurred (or to be incurred) by the Contractor in performing the Contract, whether on or off the Site, including taxes, overheads and similar charges, but does not include profit'. 5. MT Hojgaard A/S v. E.ON Climate and Renewables UK Robin Rigg East Ltd and another [2017] UKSC 59. 6. NH International (Caribbean) Limited v. National Insurance Property Development Company Limited (Trinidad and Tobago) and NH International (Caribbean) Limited v. National Insurance Property Development Company Limited (No. 2) (Trinidad and Tobago) [2015] UKPC 37. 7. See the Singapore Court of Appeal's decision in CRW Joint Operation v. PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) TBK [2011] SGCA 33. It should be noted, however, that in subsequent related proceedings, the Singapore Court of Appeal also found that a party need not refer both the merits of a dispute adjudication board (DAB) decision and the paying party's failure to comply with that decision in a single arbitration, and that the 'paying party's failure to comply with a binding but not final DAB decision is itself capable of being directly referred to a separate arbitration under cl 20.6' (PT Perusahaan Gas Negara (Persero) TBK v. CRW Joint Operation [2015] SGCA 30 [83]). 8. www.ibanet.org/Publications/publications_IBA_guides_and_free_materials.aspx (accessed 4 August 2023).

Originally published by GAR.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.