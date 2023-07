ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Turkey

Methods Of Enforcement: What Are Your Options If A Debtor Does Not Pay Following A County Court Judgment? Lanyon Bowdler You have sent your debtor a letter of claim, issued proceedings in court, dealt with any relevant applications, requested judgment and the day finally comes where the fruits of your labour reach your desk.

"The Sky At Night", The Budget Version, Starring Master McCloud Gatehouse Chambers Apart from a strong contender for ‘opening line of a judgment of the year', Master McCloud's decision in Hadley v Przybylo [2023] EWHC 1392 (KB), is a rare example of costs...

Injunction Enforceable Or Unenforceable – That Is The Question? Gatehouse Chambers Back in the day a trespasser was someone who either entered someone else's land without permission and tended to be participating in a quite solitary pursuit which was likely to resolve...

Litigation Developments: England And Wales – Quarterly Update Herbert Smith Freehills Welcome to our new look quarterly e-bulletin which contains updates on developments over the past three months, largely by reference to articles posted to our Litigation Notes blog in that period.

Complaints Against HMRC Menzies It is inevitable that at some point within HMRC's dealings with taxpayers, mistakes will happen.