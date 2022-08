ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Turkey

Is It Conceivable In 2022 That Companies Still Do Not Enjoy Effective Judicial Review Of The Way Commission Inspections Are Implemented? Mayer Brown Nathalie Jalabert-Doury, partner, discusses in an article entitled "Is it conceivable in 2022 that companies still do not enjoy effective judicial review of the way Commission inspections are implemented?"

Court Finds Unlawfulness In Relation To Government's Net Zero Strategy Herbert Smith Freehills In R (Friends of the Earth Ltd and ors) v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy [2022] EWHC 1841 (Admin), the High Court partially upheld a challenge to the Government's Net Zero Strategy...

Snapshot: How Does The JFSC Gather Information - And Is It Protected? Ogier In order to discharge its functions effectively the JFSC requires a broad range of information, which often comes from the very firms it regulates.

Wasted Management And Staff Time – Evidence Needed To Recover Losses Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP The High Court recently held that damages would not be awarded for wasted management and staff time despite finding an unlawful means conspiracy to have existed.

The Weekly Roundup: The Be Careful What You Wish For Edition 1 Chancery Lane This week's edition of the Roundup concerns two cases involving costs agreements which parties may subsequently have come to regret: the decisions in Doyle v M&D Foundations...