ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Turkey

ESG - Dispute Resolution And Litigation Howard Kennedy An increased emphasis on ESG worldwide means that businesses need to have a greater awareness of the associated litigation risk.

'Obvious Accounting Mistake' Sees High Court Sink Arbitrator's Award In Rare Duty Of Fairness Challenge Herbert Smith Freehills Court rules arbitrator inflated award by over $9,000 after mistakenly including unsuccessful counterclaim...

Loreley Financing (Jersey) No 30 Ltd v Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Ltd [2022] EWHC 1136 (Comm) Gatehouse Chambers In this case, the High Court dealt with the novel question of law as to whether the identity of the persons who are authorised to give instructions to solicitors on behalf of a corporate client...

Martyn Griffiths Successful In Striking Out A Claim For A Solicitors Act Assessment Heard By Costs Judge Rowley Gatehouse Chambers Martyn Griffiths has been successful in striking out a claim for a Solicitors Act assessment heard by Costs Judge Rowley.

International Arbitration, Diversity And ICC: A Discussion With Alex Fessas Reed Smith (Worldwide) Secretary general of the ICC Court, Alex Fessas global chair of Reed Smith's international arbitration practice, Peter Rosher to talk about diversity in the world of arbitration and at ICC.