ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Turkey

What Is ADR? Barton Legal Well, it stands for alternative dispute resolution. However, it might not mean the same thing to everyone.

Arbitration Clauses: 10 Reasons Why You Should Consider English Law And A London-Seated Arbitration For Dispute Resolution Haynes and Boone Dispute resolution clauses in a contract provide the parties with an agreed approach to resolve any disputes that arise under the contract. We often find that during contract negotiation, ...

A Verbal Agreement Can Be Binding Blacks Solicitors The recent case of Mansion Place Limited and Fox Industrial Services Limited illustrates that an oral conversation can be classed as a binding verbal agreement.

Part 36 - The Dynamic Approach To Settlement Barton Legal Part 36 offers are commonly used to settle disputes in England and Wales, before or after proceedings have commenced. However, a party can only accept a Part 36 offer if it is validly drafted.

A Guide To Essential Conduct And Pre-action Protocols Prior To Making A Claim Giambrone & Partners It is important to understand there are strict rules on how you should act prior to bringing a claim, as failure to observe the correct protocol may incur penalties if the matter does come to court.