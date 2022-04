ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Turkey

Should The UK Sign The Singapore Convention? Weighing The Issues… Herbert Smith Freehills As we previously reported, the UK government is currently consulting on whether the UK should sign the UN Convention on International Settlement Agreements Resulting from Mediation...

Cycling Injuries – Some Frequently Asked Questions Osbornes Law I thought I would reflect on some of the questions I am frequently asked by my cycling clients and take time to answer them and share more widely.

Response Draft Legislative Proposal Implementing Directive (EU) 2019/2121 As Regards Cross-Border Conversions, Mergers And Divisions Loyens & Loeff On 7 February 2022, the Dutch government published a draft legislative proposal implementing Directive (EU) 2019/2121 as regards cross-border conversions...

Momentous Decisions In Jersey - Wishes, Taxes, Conflicts And Protectors Walkers This article considers a recent example of Public Trustee v Cooper applications in Jersey reported as In the Matter of the Piedmont Trust & Riviera Trust [2021] JRC 24.

Anonymisation Of Decisions: An Invitation To Consider This More But The Unscrupulous Need Not Apply! Appleby The adage that ‘justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done" derives from a criminal case but is often quoted more generally; and the public nature of civil proceedings in ...