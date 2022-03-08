The new year started with many interesting and exciting developments in the world of international arbitration. With arbitral institutions' efforts to make arbitration a more efficient and preferable alternative dispute resolution method for practitioners, the world of arbitration seems to be getting more and more stimulating every day.



In this third issue of Esin Arbitration Quarterly, we provide insight on some of the most significant court decisions and developments regarding arbitration around the world that appeared over the first quarter of 2022.



Esin Arbitration Quarterly (March 2022)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.