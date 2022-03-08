Turkey:
Esin Arbitration Quarterly (March 2022)
08 March 2022
Esin Attorney Partnership
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The new year started with many interesting and exciting
developments in the world of international arbitration. With
arbitral institutions' efforts to make arbitration a more
efficient and preferable alternative dispute resolution method for
practitioners, the world of arbitration seems to be getting more
and more stimulating every day.
In this third issue of Esin Arbitration Quarterly, we provide
insight on some of the most significant court decisions and
developments regarding arbitration around the world that appeared
over the first quarter of 2022.
Esin Arbitration Quarterly (March
2022)
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Turkey
Fallen Trees: Is It Your Responsibility?
Ansons Solicitors
Following closely on the heels of storm Dudley, storm Eunice and storm Franklin passed across the UK and the Met Office reported that wind speeds reached 122 mph at The Needles on the Isle of Wight, provisionally the highest gust ever recorded in England.
Webinar: Transnational Torts And Parent Company Liability
Herbert Smith Freehills
The English court has seen numerous mass tort claims brought by large groups of claimants against UK companies, often in the energy or extractive industries, relating to the activities of their subsidiaries overseas.
Ovsyankin v Angophora ( [2021] EWHC 3376 (Comm))
Ivanyan and Partners
Under the Shareholders Agreement, the parties undertook to cooperate in good faith with one another with the aim of selling their respective shareholdings several years later.